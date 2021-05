LINCOLN–(KFOR May 6)–A car hit an east Lincoln home Wednesday morning, after trying to get away from police who were in an unmarked vehicle. LPD says this happened in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive, after people in the car were seen throwing stuff at another vehicle near 70th and “O.” Officers saw what happened, pulled up alongside the car and showed their badges to pull them over. The car quickly turned off to get away, but a few minutes later it hit a home in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive and all four teenage girls took off.