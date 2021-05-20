newsbreak-logo
Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-18 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Boysen Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Hidden Valley, or 8 miles south of Shoshoni, moving northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Shoshoni around 635 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Bonneville.

alerts.weather.gov
