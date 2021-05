The average home selling in San Elijo Hills is selling for 107% of the listing price in an average of just 12 days. The price per square foot in April $442 down from $466 in March. Currently, only 7 active homes for sale in San Elijo Hills and 26 homes are pending in escrow. With 22 homes selling in April. Low mortgage rates and historically low inventory of homes for sale make now the time to sell your San Elio Hills Home. Please call or text 760 496-8134 and we can talk about safely selling your home.