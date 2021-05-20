newsbreak-logo
Chicago, IL

75-year-old convicted of 2 murders in 1970s accused of third

The Associated Press
 16 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) — A 75-year-old Chicago man previously convicted of two murders in the 1970s has been accused of killing a man earlier this week and was ordered held Wednesday without bond.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy told Judge Arthur Wesley Willis that Tyran Evans, 42, approached a car Bernard Barry was sitting in and ordered him out. As Evans tried to throw a punch, Barry fired a handgun, striking Evans in the side. Evans was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A worker at the assistant living facility recognized Barry as a former resident and identified him as the shooter. Barry was arrested later at his home. The reason for the confrontation between Barry and Evans on Monday was not immediately clear, prosecutors said.

Barry was sentenced to eight years in prison after he was convicted of murder in 1970. Five years later, Barry was convicted of another murder and received a 90-year sentence. Additional information about those crimes weren’t immediately available, Murphy said. Barry was discharged from parole last August for a 2005 conviction for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Evans was scheduled to stand trial in July on attempted murder and aggravated battery charges, according to court records. His attorney, Dawn Projansky, said she didn’t believe Evans’ murder was related to his pending case.

