Apple employee testifies that the company made at least $100 million from Fortnite

Faced with plummeting app downloads on iOS in recent months, Clubhouse has one thing to say: Hello, Android. The audio-based social network announced on Sunday in a town hall it would be rolling out to Android users worldwide by Friday afternoon, May 21. In a Twitter post, Clubhouse said that it would start its expansion with Japan, Brazil, and Russia on Tuesday. The company said it would add availability in other countries throughout the week, specifying that it would launch in Nigeria and India on Friday morning.