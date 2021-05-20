newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple employee testifies that the company made at least $100 million from Fortnite

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing Epic v. Apple trial continued today with interesting testimony from Michael Schmid, head of games business development for the App Store. Bloomberg reported today that Schmid said that during the two year time period before Apple kicked Fortnite out of the App Store last year, the game earned $100 million in commissions for Apple. Schmid wouldn't give an exact dollar amount and wouldn't state whether the commission earned by Apple was over $200 million stating that it would be "inappropriate" for him to answer.

www.phonearena.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios App#In App Purchases#Business Users#Ios Users#Bloomberg#The App Store After Epic#Fortnite Users#Fortnite Purchases#Market Fortnite#Fortnite Players#Company#In App Purchases#App Store Commissions#Payment#Purchasing Currency#Revenue#Storefront#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businessprotocol.com

Apple spends $50 million hosting WWDC every year

Apple spends about $50 million hosting its annual developer conference, known as WWDC, every summer. That is until the event, which has been held in recent years at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, went all-virtual last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The figure, the first time we've ever had...
BusinessThe Verge

Apple wants you to know it chose not to take a cut of $400 billion in physical goods

Apple is trying to convince a judge that it’s not milking the App Store for all it’s worth, and today the company dropped some big numbers to help make its case. Apple claims that its App Store drove $400 billion worth of physical purchases in a single year in 2019, and that — unlike digital purchases and subscriptions — Apple doesn’t take a cent of that money.
Cell PhonesGizmodo

Clubhouse Announces That Its App Will Be Available on Android Worldwide by Friday

Faced with plummeting app downloads on iOS in recent months, Clubhouse has one thing to say: Hello, Android. The audio-based social network announced on Sunday in a town hall it would be rolling out to Android users worldwide by Friday afternoon, May 21. In a Twitter post, Clubhouse said that it would start its expansion with Japan, Brazil, and Russia on Tuesday. The company said it would add availability in other countries throughout the week, specifying that it would launch in Nigeria and India on Friday morning.
Businessinvezz.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook will testify in court: here’s what to expect

Apple CEO Tim Cook will defend company's position in the court battle of Apple and Epic. Cook will tout the company's values and the benefits its App Store has brought to developers. App Store is a part of the company’s services business that generates more than $50 billion annually. The...
Fraud CrimesPosted by
TechRadar

Scammers are using a network of fake apps to steal funds from crypto newbies

Security researchers have identified a “stash” of more than 150 fake trading, banking and cryptocurrency apps designed to steal victims’ funds. According to Sophos, the fraudulent iOS and Android apps all utilize a common server, suggesting a single cybercriminal group is responsible. This assumption is supported by commonalities in the design of the applications, as well as communications with the fake customer support team.
BusinessClick2Houston.com

Apple holds edge in app store trial despite nagging issues

SAN RAMON, Calif. – Apple seems to be prevailing in an antitrust trial examining whether its mobile app store illegally skims profits from smaller companies. But the tech giant's apparent edge comes at the cost of facing nagging questions about the financial vise it holds on people buying digital services on iPhones, iPads and iPods.
TechnologyCourthouse News Service

Apple’s App Store Not Anticompetitive, Economist Testifies

Apple’s lead expert took the stand Wednesday to refute Epic Games’ market definition in its antitrust fight with Apple over the strict requirements it imposes on app developers. The federal judge hearing the case wondered whether to apply an old antitrust doctrine requiring a duty to deal. OAKLAND, Calif. (CN)...