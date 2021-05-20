Apple employee testifies that the company made at least $100 million from Fortnite
The ongoing Epic v. Apple trial continued today with interesting testimony from Michael Schmid, head of games business development for the App Store. Bloomberg reported today that Schmid said that during the two year time period before Apple kicked Fortnite out of the App Store last year, the game earned $100 million in commissions for Apple. Schmid wouldn't give an exact dollar amount and wouldn't state whether the commission earned by Apple was over $200 million stating that it would be "inappropriate" for him to answer.www.phonearena.com