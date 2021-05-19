newsbreak-logo
Medomak robs Eagles nest

By Paula Roberts
Medomak Valley baseball rallied from behind to beat Lincoln Academy in the Eagles nest on May 19. The Eagles jumped out to a 5-1 first inning lead. The Panthers added two runs in the second to pull within two. Medomak tied the game in the top of the sixth. Tucker Holgerson walked, moved over on a Matt Holbrook ground out and scored when Aiden Starr reached on an error. Starr went to second on an error, to third on a Blake Morrison single and scored on a throwing error. The Panthers put the game away with a five run seventh inning, on five walks, two hit batters and a two run single to Morrison.

