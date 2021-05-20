Angel run/walk to fund gifts for hospitalized children

A baker from Miami is gifting cakes to families that have lost children on Mother's Day. Sherronda Daye, 41, a mother of two daughters, an 11- and 21-year-old, is the owner of Sweet Jalane's, a dessert catering company. Inspired by her own late mother, she launched a 100 Cakes in 10 Days project in honor of Mother's Day, which will see a cake being donated to families who have lost children, for every bundt cake purchased. Every year, Daye partners with various organizations to achieve different things. Daye worked with nonprofit Miami Children's Initiative to give cakes to families who lost their loved ones to gun violence. "We just kind of look at what's happening in the world, and where the most loss or the most impact can be given," said Daye, reported Good Morning America.