County receives $22.4 million from federal aid

(This is the third and final in a series of articles concerning problems and liabilities found in accounting within the City of Sheboygan) When consultant firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP was first commissioned to study the City of Sheboygan’s Human Resources and Finance Departments in 2019, current City Administrator Todd Wolf started to do what he calls a “deep-dive”. He saw that there were improvements to be made in those departments, and then kept going. And when problems arose in accounting for pre-1985 hours pooled for sick leave and performance credits in the Fire and Police Departments, he again called on CLA as an independent set of eyes to look further, leading to a conclusion that unless problems were addressed and changes made, the City would be vulnerable to fraud, and to financial and reputational risks. And as a black-belt certified in Lean Six Sigma with the personal mantra of “Change is Coming’, Wolf was ready for the task. Some of those changes are already in place. But not all will be immediate.