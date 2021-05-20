newsbreak-logo
Sheboygan, WI

County receives $22.4 million from federal aid

 16 hours ago

SHEBOYGAN – The county will have an extra $22.4 million to spend over the next three and a half years. County Administrator Adam Payne informed the County Board Tuesday that the county is set to receive $22,403,433 from the federal American Rescue Plan act. "This is a really unique situation," Payne said of the money that was part of the […]

