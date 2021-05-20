Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.30 Million
Wall Street brokerages expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce sales of $306.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical's earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.60 million and the lowest is $305.00 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $303.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.