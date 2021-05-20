newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BTS Gains Approval From Legendary Band Queen For 'Butter'

By Rachel Cruz
Posted by 
Business Times
Business Times
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

BTS has gotten support and approval from Queen, one of the world's greatest bands. The legendary British rockers, whose career started in the 1970s, responded to the South Korean group after the release of their 23-second teaser for their upcoming single, "Butter." In a post on Twitter, Queen re-shared the...

www.btimesonline.com
Business Times

Business Times

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
Freddie Mercury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Music Industry#Bohemian Rhapsody#British#South Korean#Hybe#Butter#K Pop Bands#Song#K Pop Groups#Amazing Visuals#Dynamite#Seoul#Base#Legendary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
News Break
BTS
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
WorldElite Daily

BTS' Group Teaser Photo For "Butter" Is So Smooth

BTS' "Butter" is almost here. The beloved group's next era is coming very soon, and promo for their highly anticipated second English-language single is in full swing. Look no further than BTS' group teaser photo for "Butter," which is sure to have ARMYs buzzing. On the morning of May 9...
Worldajournalofmusicalthings.com

Here’s how crazy dedicated BTS fans are. This is…astonishing.

BTS, the biggest thing to come out of South Korea since–well, ever, maybe, has their second English-language single coming later this month. Called “Butter,” they teased it by posting an hour-long video of a cartoon slab of butter melting into the shape of a heart. When it debuted, 300,000 fans...
Musicmansworldindia.com

BTS Song Butter’s Teaser Photo Out! The Boys Don A New Look For The Song

Ever since BTS announced their second English language song, the BTS Army has been eagerly waiting for the details about the song. BTS Song Butter’s teaser photo was finally unveiled a day before yesterday (May 9), and the fans were surprised to see the new avatars of the members of the Korean boy band.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

BTS to hold their debut performance of "Butter" at this year's BBMAs

With BTS's comeback with "Butter" this month, the globally popular K-Pop group is amidst their busy preparations. Since the announcement of their comeback, the K-Pop act has been releasing various teaser content for their second English single. Then on May 12 KST, BTS announced through their official Twitter account that...
WorldNew Haven Register

BTS' Jung Kook on 'Dynamite,' Loving ARMY, and Learning From Ariana Grande

“We’ve known each other for so long,” J-Hope recently told BTS’ youngest member, Jung Kook, 23. “And I love how you haven’t changed at all.” More than any other member, Jung Kook grew up in BTS; he was only 15 when the group debuted in 2013, and he’d been famous for years by the time he graduated high school, with the other members attending the ceremony. With formidable singing and dancing skills, he’s always been a born pop star, with multiple agencies trying to recruit him as early as 2011. Since then, he’s more than fulfilled his promise, playing a key role on BTS’ biggest songs, including “Dynamite.” In a conversation from his label’s Seoul headquarters, where he wore a plain white sweatshirt with a matching white mask and a black bucket hat, he discussed making “Dynamite,” his vocal evolution, his Ariana Grande fandom, and more.
Theater & DanceNME

BTS reveal more about their “dynamic” new single, ‘Butter’

BTS have revealed more about what fans can expect from their next English-language single, ‘Butter’. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, RM from the group described it as being “very energetic..and very summery. It has a very dynamic performance.”. The song is also said to have a “superstar glow”...
Musicrediscoverthe80s.com

The Greatest Rock Songs of the 1980s

The 1980s was arguably one of the best periods for music as there was so many different waves of music released throughout the decade. However, the decade can perhaps be closely associated with the rock genre, as there were a number of rock bands making headlines with their chart-topping tracks. Many of the songs that were released almost four decades ago can still be felt nowadays with a lot of the music sampling or covering the classics, as well as being a clear source of inspiration.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BRIAN MAY And ROGER TAYLOR Would Like To Release New QUEEN Music With ADAM LAMBERT: But 'It Has To Be Perfect'

QUEEN's Brian May and Roger Taylor have confirmed to Spotify's "Rock This With Allison Hagendorf" that they tried to record a new song with singer Adam Lambert but they ultimately decided against releasing it. "Yeah, we did have a little playaround," Brian said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "We didn't actually finish anything to our satisfaction. It has to be perfect, it has to be great when we come out with something… But, yeah, it could happen."
MusicRevolver

See Don Broco Clone David Beckham in New 'Star Trek'-Themed Music Video

Revolver has teamed up with Don Broco for an exclusive vinyl variant of their new album, Amazing Things, on white wax. It's limited to 350 — order yours now before they're gone!. Don Broco are back with their fourth full-length, Amazing Things. It's set to arrive on September 17th, but...
Musicaudacy.com

Revisit every Coldplay song set to be sung on 'American Idol'

It’s getting down to the final stretch as the Top 7 are set to duke it out on American Idol this weekend. The two-hour live episode will appropriately feature Mother’s Day themed songs, but contestants are also challenged to showcase their talents singing covers from one of the most renowned bands in the world, Coldplay.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Korean Girl Groups Itzy And (G)I-dle Score Their First Bestselling Albums In The U.S. Simultaneously

On the most recently published Top Album Sales chart, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the full-lengths and EPs that sold the most copies in the past tracking period, nine of the spots inside the top 10 are occupied by new releases, with names like Thomas Rhett, DJ Khaled, Royal Blood, Gojira and even the Grateful Dead all collecting additional successful titles. Only Carrie Underwood manages to hold on inside the loftiest space, as her recent release My Savior drops from No. 2 to No. 4.
Musicguitar.com

Learn to play guitar like Pete Townshend in five minutes

Get your windmilling arm revved up, because this month we’re going to take a look at the guitar style of a true living legend of the guitar world: The Who’s Pete Townshend. Townshend is undoubtedly more famous for his on-stage gear-destroying antics than any lead part he ever played, but...
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

BTS Debuts New Dyed Hair In Anticipation Of Their New Single, 'Butter'

K-Pop phenomenon BTS is dropping their new single, "Butter," on May 21. Naturally, the members decided to switch up their hair in anticipation of their second English single. On April 26, the group announced the release of their upcoming single through a mysterious countdown on their BANGTANTV YouTube channel. The hour-long video's title originally read "What's melting?" but has since been changed to "Butter" Logo Trailer.
Theater & DancePosted by
StyleCaster

Oh My Girl on ‘Dun Dun Dance’ & Their Dream Collaboration With Girls’ Generation

If you’re a K-pop fan, you know of Oh My Girl. The seven-member girl group—Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin—had a milestone year in 2020 with two chart-topping hits: “Nonstop” and “Dolphin.” Now, they’re back with their next single, “Dun Dun Dance,” a “cheerful dance-pop” song with the group’s signature “sentimental lyrics.”