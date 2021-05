Improv Playhouse’s Theatre for Young Audiences department is seeking digital submissions for Touring Actors in Chicagoland. We are looking to cast actors for our upcoming touring production, RANGER TALES: TRUE STORIES FROM AMERICA’S NATIONAL PARKS. Ranger Tales has the option to be performed live in COVD-19 safe settings across Chicagoland, live via Zoom, and pre-recorded via Zoom. We are looking for actors who would be comfortable with both environments! However, please submit your info if you’d only be interested in only live or only virtual performances. Please note that children’s theatre often performs in mornings/early day on weekdays and sometimes on weekends.