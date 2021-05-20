It's Only Logical for Allen Robinson Deal Now

Allen Robinson's contract situation continues to make the Bears look foolish and now there's a new way it's happening.

There are now less than two months until the deadline for getting Robinson a new deal or making him play out this season on the franchise tag.

Unless there are outrageous cash demands by Robinson and agent Brandon Parker — and these have been hinted but never actually reported — then it's difficult to explain why the team wouldn't get their No. 1 receiver a new deal.

The Bears remain on the hook for $17.88 million this year to Robinson, which is a bargain considering what he contributes.

Robinson currently will only be the ninth-highest paid receiver based on average. He's dropped behind Kenny Golladay now. The others are DeAndre Hopkins ($27.25 million), Julio Jones ($22 million), Keenan Allen ($20.025 million), Amari Cooper ($20 million), Michael Thomas ($19.25 million), Golladay ($18 million), Odell Beckham Jr. ($18 million) and Tyreek Hill ($18 million).

Pro Football Focus ranks Robinson the fourth-best wide receiver starting this season.

Here are the ways the Bears look lost for not getting Robinson another contract:

1. Bears Cash Situation

Spotrac has them listed as being almost $1 million over the cap, before signing their rookie deals and removing Charles Leno's contract on June 1. They need the money to operate comfortably this season, and a deal for Robinson with bonus money in place of much of the salary this year could provide a bit of relief. Robinson isn't going much above Allen's level, and not above Jones. The Bears easily could work the first year with less salary and more prorated bonus to keep their cap situation healthy.

Beyond this year, the Bears are ranked by Overthecap.com as having the 12th most cap space for 2022, they'll have their starting quarterback for that year on his rookie deal and their big contract concern going forward would be Roquan Smith but his fifth-year option is in place for 2022 and he isn't an issue until 2023.

There's every reason cash-wise to get the deal done, so get it done.

2. The QB/Receiver Relationship

Timing is everything between receivers and quarterbacks.

The Bears have two new quarterbacks and need to have the timing down between quarterbacks and receivers on routes within the offense. They're working at Halas Hall now and in less than two weeks will start working on the timing.

Organized Team Activities provide good opportunities for such work to get done and make it so when training camp begins they're in a more advanced stage. Although they are not doing this type of work now, it begins June 1.

Robinson needs to know Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, and the two QBs need to get to know their No. 1 target.

When Mitchell Trubisky was with the Bears, he threw to Robinson almost 5% more often than Nick Foles did last year (27.2% of targets to 22.4%). Part of the reason for this has to be traced to Foles not knowing Robinson as well as Trubisky did, based on previous seasons of working with Robinson. The other part probably was Trubisky not reading the field as well as Foles and looking for other receivers.

In Robinson's case, it's even more important than with many other receivers. His forte is making the contested catch, going vertical and hauling it down in a crowd near the sideline. Quarterbacks who haven't worked with him in the past aren't sure of his capabilities in this regard and can tend to shy away from throwing passes to him because they simply don't think he's open.

The Bears have always liked to say Robinson is open even when he's not open because of his status as the No. 1 receiver in the league at contested catches over the last two years, according to Pro Football Focus' stats.

Robinson had a knee injury he was recovering from in 2018 when his catch total was down, but unfamiliarity with the quarterback and the system played roles in keeping down his catch total in that season, as well.

Because he has no contract and only the franchise tag, Robinson is not going to participate in the voluntary work before the mandatory minicamp in June. He's not coming to Halas Hall until it's mandatory like any NFL player in his situation would do.

It's essential for both quarterbacks likely to be passing in games this year to know their No. 1 guy and his capabilities before training camp.

The main receiver threat in the Bears offense needs to be synched up with his new passers.

3. Iron Sharpening Iron

The Bears defense is trying to sort through young players to see if any can start at slot cornerback or left cornerback and they need to work against frontline, star receivers to hone their skills.

For Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley or Thomas Graham Jr., there is no better way to get ready for the challenge ahead than to be working regularly at covering Robinson. For that matter, the same is true for right cornerback Jaylon Johnson. He may have started since Day 1 last year but only played in 13 games and showed plenty of need to improve.

Iron can't be sharpened by iron if iron isn't available to do the sharpening.

Facing Robinson in zone coverage or man coverage would be of huge benefit to Bears cornerbacks.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven