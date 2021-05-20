newsbreak-logo
Markets

Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Hits $13.06 on Exchanges

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 16 hours ago

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $13.99 million and $933,046.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for $13.06 or 0.00034836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded down 46% against the dollar.

