Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Hits $13.06 on Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $39,707.99 or 0.87981882 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $33.54 million and $265,285.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.