newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centralia, WA

Suspect in Tacoma carjacking, wrong-way chase on I-5 was allegedly high on drugs

Posted by 
KING 5
KING 5
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

EVERETT, Wash — A 27-year-old Centralia man was allegedly under the influence of drugs when he led police on a three county, high speed chase that ended with the driver going the wrong way up Interstate 5 through rush hour traffic. Elius Mendoza Pinal was ordered to be held on...

www.king5.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Snohomish County, WA
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Marysville, WA
Snohomish County, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Centralia, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Centralia, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#I 5#Drugs#Crime#Traffic Police#Police Cars#County Police#State Police#Traffic Cameras#Prius#Wsp Sgt#Suspect#Oncoming Traffic#Man#Authorities#Rush Hour Traffic#Police Conduct#July#Transportation Cameras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Suspected car prowler shot, critically injured in Tacoma

A suspected car prowler was shot and critically injured in Tacoma late Sunday, police said. Officers were called about 11 p.m. to the 2500 block of South G Street by a 32-year-old man who told 911 dispatchers he’d shot someone breaking into his vehicle. The 40-year-old suspected prowler was taken...
Lake Stevens, WAKOMO News

Tesla on autopilot slams into Snohomish County deputy's patrol car

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - A Tesla in autopilot mode crashed into a Snohomish County deputy's patrol car over the weekend, causing significant damage, sheriff's officials said. The incident unfolded Saturday as the deputy responded to the 25200 block of 103rd Ave NE, where a vehicle had crashed into a power pole and sheared it in half.
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Kent, WAPosted by
KING 5

Kent police investigating fatal shooting at hookah lounge

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred inside the Lux Hookah Lounge. A 28-year-old male from Auburn died from "numerous gunshot wounds." A 23-year-old Kent man was shot in the hand and is in stable condition. Police are now trying to identify the suspect, after...
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

1 of 2 men shot in double homicide in Tacoma has been identified

One of two men shot to death in Tacoma last weekend have been identified. William Dealavone Jones, 30, died May 9 of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The second victim has not been publicly identified. Police have not arrested anyone in the double homicide,...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KING 5

18-year-old shot near the West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE — An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot twice in the chest early Friday morning. The man was found with two gunshot wounds on Interstate 5 near the West Seattle Bridge just after midnight, according to the Washington State Patrol. The man was taken to...
Washington StatePosted by
KING 5

Nigerian man arrested for unemployment fraud in Washington

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on fixes to the Employment Security Department originally aired in April 2020. A Nigerian man accused of defrauding the Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) of hundreds of thousands of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic was arrested Friday. Abidemi Rufai was taken into custody...