JUST IN: Umpachene Falls Road Bridge reopened to traffic

NEW MARLBOROUGH — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) today announced that the newly reconstructed Umpachene Falls Road Bridge, located over the Konkapot River in New Marlborough, has reopened to traffic. The bridge was closed to traffic on April 20, 2012, after an inspection deemed it to be structurally deficient. A new bridge replacement project was then initiated to facilitate the replacement of the structure. The temporary detour, which had been in place since the closure of the bridge, has been removed.