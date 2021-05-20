newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

New Mexico summer programs for youth include new internships

By CEDAR ATTANASIO
SFGate
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico education officials are budgeting up to $10 million in pandemic relief money to create internships for high school students, while nonprofits and school districts are bringing back summer enrichment opportunities to meet rising demand. As many as 2,600 students across New Mexico could...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe, NM
Education
Santa Fe, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internships#The Internship#Soft Skills#School Activities#School Education#Education And Schools#Department Of Education#Stem Education#Ap#The Afterschool Alliance#Stem Santa Fe#Twitter#Nonprofit Summer Programs#Rural Summer Programs#Summer Learning#Summer Camps#Summer Program Signups#Students#Group Activities#Grant Applications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsABQJournal

Longtime NM literacy coalition loses funding

SANTA FE – For decades, the New Mexico Coalition for Literacy delivered funding throughout the state to help adults learn to read. But its operations largely ground to a halt last fall. The coalition lost state funding in 2020 as the state Higher Education Department shifted to a new strategy...
Collegeskrwg.org

Virtual international internships at NMSU provide work, cultural experiences

LAS CRUCES - Internships are a requirement for some degree programs at New Mexico State University, and with COVID-19 restrictions in place since March 2020, a student’s graduation plans could have been derailed without a timely internship placement. But NMSU’s Education Abroad helped a group of students fulfill their requirement with virtual international internships.
CollegesLas Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico State University regents approve merger of education and health colleges

LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico State University Board of Regents voted Friday to merge two colleges into one. The change will go into effect on July 1. NMSU Provost Carol Parker proposed in August 2020 to merge the College of Education, the College of Health and Social Services, and the Department of Sociology (in the College of Arts and Sciences), to create a new college to be named the College of Health, Education and Social Transformation.
Educationlascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU professor wins state heritage preservation award

New Mexico State University history professor Jamie L. Bronstein, Ph.D., will share the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division’s (HPD) 2021 heritage publication award with Durwood Ball, Ph.D., of the New Mexico Historical Review. Bronstein and Ball will receive the award during a May 21 online ceremony hosted by the New...
IndustryNew Haven Register

New Mexico creates database of legacy uranium mines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has created a database of uranium mines around the state, including those that are inactive and have been abandoned, state officials announced Monday. The database was put together by the state Mining and Minerals Division as a way to give people quick access...
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

State, City Adapt Federal Mask Guidelines

New Mexico health officials on Friday reported 223 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total so far to 200,650. The health department has designated 185,779 of those cases as recovered. Bernalillo County had 75 new cases, followed by San Juan County with 36 and Santa Fe County with 17. The...
San Juan County, NMDaily Times

New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier,...
Politicsthegreenfund.com

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico?

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico? Where can you buy weed in New Mexico? What about Medicinal Marijuana? Find out in this article. New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment. Being the United State's wine country with delicious food staples such as tamales, carne adovadas and huevos rancheros. Accompanying their beautiful food is the alluring landscape of the state. The caverns near Carlsbad being one of the most striking natural rock formations in the world, what isn't there to love about New Mexico?
Mental Healthindiancountrytoday.com

New Mexico Indian Affairs Department partners with Harvard University to memorialize tribal behavioral and mental health response to the COVID-19 pandemic

The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department (IAD) on Monday announced its continued partnership and recent publication release with Harvard University. Titled "Overcoming the Distance: New Mexico Tribal Behavioral and Mental Health Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic," the publication seeks to memorialize the tribal response to behavioral and mental health challenges during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Lea County, NMHobbs News-Sun

Lea urges N.M. to fight oil lease ban

LOVINGTON — Lea County officials want New Mexico, the nation’s third highest oil production state, to join other states fighting President Joe Biden’s moratorium on federal oil leases. Lea County is the nation’s No. 1 oil producer among counties, with more than 50 percent of oil production coming from federal...
EconomySantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico must take economic development seriously

I’ve often said New Mexico is the hole in the doughnut, with the doughnut being our neighboring states — Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. While those states thrive and prosper, New Mexico remains stagnant. The 2020 census results demonstrate the case in point. It was a wake-up call, and our future could be bleak if we do not act fast. And act now, especially to create jobs that will help our state thrive.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Three of six honored teachers come from same school in Santa Fe

Alicia Ayala, Deborah Magaña and Sharieffa Wade-Burton all teach at El Camino Real Academy and make up three of the six recipients of this year's Teachers Who Inspire awards. But to hear Principal Jakob Lain tell it, they all have something else in common: a keen ability to transform a difficult year into an exciting opportunity.
Deming, NMnewsnationnow.com

‘Blame China’: New Mexico restaurant posts controversial sign

DEMING, N.M. (NewsNation Now) — A large sign stating “Blame China” posted in front of a New Mexico restaurant is stirring up controversy but the owners say their intention wasn’t racist because it’s a statement targeted at the Chinese government, not people. The owners of Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian have had...
PoliticsEastern New Mexico News

State bar to give workshops

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico State Bar will present a pair of workshops in late May and early June via video and teleconference. A 11 a.m. May 27 workshop on legal resources for the elderly requires registration by calling 505-797-6005. The one-hour program will include information on estate planning, the probate process, non-probate transfers and institutional Medicaid.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Young children learn best at play, not with screens

I am a retired early childhood educator and I take exception with the collaborative view of the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department and the Public Education Department that Waterford Upstart’s digital learning program will prep preschoolers for kindergarten (“State turns to digital learning to prep preschoolers for kindergarten,” May 10). Waterford Upstart seems like another expensive, “get smart quick” scheme that will not benefit our youngest learners. Public money would be better spent by teaching and encouraging parents to play with and read aloud to their children for at least 15 minutes every day, not by logging into more screen time.
Posted by
SDM News

Taos Pueblos’ Native American Culture in New Mexico

In the United States of America, New Mexico is among the most extravagant spots on the planet with regards to culture and custom. New Mexico has more Native Americans and a higher level of Hispanics than other states. The Pueblo, Spanish and Anglo societies are the three significant social gatherings of the space. The first Indian Civilization was mixed with that of the Spanish, and this particular civilization was, thus, changed by the effect of the Anglos during the nineteenth century. This social legacy of New Mexico is unique among the fifty states in America.
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

Leaf Brief

Greetings! We’ve rolled up the recent cannabis news into a tidy package, as per usual. But first, let us remind you that it’s time to play favorites. Final voting in the 2021 Best of Santa Fe reader poll continues through the end of the month. Vote for the Best Dispensary, Best CBD store and neighborhood bests, among other services, retailers and more here.New Mexico’s unemployment rules recently changed to require people to apply for jobs. We’ve got an idea: the burgeoning cannabis industry. While New Mexico’s new Cannabis Control Division vets the potential members of its advisory board, the state is kicking off a hiring blitz for the positions of director, division counsel, deputy director of business operations, business operations call center manager, budget manager, licensing manager and executive assistant. Details on how to apply for the positions are posted on here.Scroll down for more about what’s happening with legalization in New Mexico. Remember that while possession (with limits) becomes legal on June 29, commercial retail sales don’t begin until April 2022.