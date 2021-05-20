Monsta X Occupies Almost 25% Of All The Spaces On This Week’s World Songs Chart
Fans of the South Korean boy band Monsta X only need to wait a few more days before the group releases their new EP One of a Kind, but they aren’t wasting any time in showing the act how much they love them. This week, followers of the successful troupe send a number of older cuts to Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart simply by coming together and buying them in large enough numbers, all without the typical promotion a charting single would need to reach the list.www.forbes.com