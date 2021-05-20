newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Monsta X Occupies Almost 25% Of All The Spaces On This Week’s World Songs Chart

By Hugh McIntyre
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of the South Korean boy band Monsta X only need to wait a few more days before the group releases their new EP One of a Kind, but they aren’t wasting any time in showing the act how much they love them. This week, followers of the successful troupe send a number of older cuts to Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart simply by coming together and buying them in large enough numbers, all without the typical promotion a charting single would need to reach the list.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

181K+
Followers
45K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsta X#World Digital Song Sales#Billboard#Top Ranking#South Korean#Nos#Song#Releases#Love#Rush#This Week#Mirror#Followers#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwarricknews.com

Coldplay launch new song Higher Power into the world from Space

Coldplay premiered their new single, 'Higher Power', in Space. Chris Martin and co enlisted the help of French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet to launch their new song into the world from the International Space Station on Thursday night (05.06.21). The band members - also including Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and...
MusicPosted by
Forbes

BTS’s RM Now Claims The Fourth-Most Hits On The Sales Chart Among Korean Artists

BTS member RM returns to Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart this frame, the organization’s weekly ranking of the most-purchased individual tracks in the U.S., thanks to a new collaboration that fans in America were clearly intrigued by. The musician joins fellow South Korean artist eAeon on his single “Don’t,” which sold just over 2,900 copies in its first eligibility period and which debuts at No. 34 on this week’s tally.
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

The Weeknd Rules All Three Pop Charts At Once...With Different Songs

Hitting No. 1 on any of Billboard’s radio charts is a big moment for every artist, as it is a surefire sign they have scored not just a momentary sales or streaming hit, but a track that has resonated with the masses in a special way. While radio doesn’t hold the same power it once did, it remains an important barometer that looks at what millions of Americans are listening to.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

BTS’s RM Breaks His Tie With Psy And Blackpink’s Rosé With Another Hit On Billboard’s Sales Chart

When the weekly Billboard charts officially refresh tomorrow (May 11), a number of exciting new releases will debut on the Digital Song Sales chart, which ranks the tracks that actually sold the greatest number of copies in the previous tracking frame. One solo superstar, who got his start in the biggest band of the planet right now, returns to the list, and by scoring another win, he moves up once more on an important all-time ranking.
EntertainmentPosted by
Forbes

Two BTS Albums Make Billboard Chart History At The Same Time

Eric Church rules Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart this week, scoring not only the bestselling title with Soul, but also the No. 3 effort with his fellow new release &. As the country musician dominates the upper reaches of the tally, the biggest name in K-pop makes history further down the list with not one, but a pair of titles.
EntertainmentPosted by
Forbes

Aespa, TRI.BE, Oh My Girl, WJSN And GWSN: The Biggest K-Pop Girl Group Releases Coming In May

Many of the tried-and-true, chart-topping girl groups in the K-pop space are busy working on new material, but it doesn’t look like there’s anything coming from the biggest acts in that space in May 2021. Instead, a number of exciting new acts, many of whom are still just getting started, are dropping new single albums and EPs, and any one of them may score a huge win in just a few weeks.
Theater & DancePosted by
Forbes

Twice Ties BTS For The Second-Most Platinum Streaming Certifications In Korean History

Four very popular hit singles earned their first platinum streaming certifications in South Korea this month, with each finally reaching the necessary number of plays on platforms like Spotify and other highly-trafficked platforms. Included in the quartet of new wins is one of the most successful girl groups in the country, and by snagging another one of these coveted prizes, they have made important history.
EntertainmentSoompi

BTS, ITZY, BLACKPINK, NCT, (G)I-DLE, ENHYPEN, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has released its World Albums chart for the week ending on May 15!. BTS continued to dominate the chart this week, landing a total of seven albums in the top 15: “Map of the Soul: 7” remained No. 1, followed by “BE” at No. 3, “Love Yourself: Her” at No. 5, “Love Yourself: Tear” at No. 6, “Love Yourself: Answer” at No. 8, “Map of the Soul: Persona” at No. 9, and “Skool Luv Affair” at No. 14.
Celebritieskpopstarz.com

MONSTA X I.M Connects with Fans Around the World in 'UNBOXING'

Recently, MONSTA X member I.M appeared as the third guest on DIVE Studios' podcast series "UNBOXING," connecting with fans all around the world. In the podcast series hosted by ASTRO member JinJin and PENTAGON member Kino, I.M shared his stories as well as his ever-impressive charms. The Gwangju-born rapper appeared right after Kino introduced him: "If there were gentlemen with soft hats in the 20th century, here is the gentleman with a low voice in the 21st century."
MusicPosted by
Forbes

RM Is The Third BTS Member To Score Several No. 1 Hits On The World Songs Chart

A brand new song rules this week’s World Digital Song Sales chart, as it opens in first place, beating a handful of other new releases to the top. “Don’t,” a collaborative tune fronted by eAeon and which credits BTS member RM as a featured act, arrives at No. 1, bringing the former act to the highest spot for the first time, while the latter musician has been in that space before.
Musicallkpop.com

MONSTA X drop 'One of a Kind' mini album track list

MONSTA X have dropped the track list for their upcoming mini album 'One of a Kind'. The teaser image below features the tracks "Gambler", "Heaven", "Addicted", "Secrets", "BEBE", "Rotate", and the Korean version of "Livin' it Up". MONSTA X' mini album 'One of a Kind' is set to drop on June 1 KST.
Entertainmentkpopstarz.com

MONSTA X Releases Schedule for Ninth Mini-Album, 'One of a Kind'

After seven months, global phenom MONSTA X has officially announced their return with the schedule for their ninth mini-album, "One of a Kind." On the afternoon of May 10, MONSTA X surprisingly released the full schedule leading to the release of "One of a Kind" through their official social networking sites (SNS). The album itself is set to be released on June 1. They group unveiled their upcoming activities in what appears to be a crumpled paper with the relevant dates printed on it.