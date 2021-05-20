Magic must give coach Steve Clifford a contract extension | Commentary

Running off at the typewriter …

Of course, the Orlando Magic are going to give coach Steve Clifford a contract extension.

Aren’t they?

Well ... aren’t they?

When I asked Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman that very question during Wednesday’s end-of-the-season Zoom call with reporters, Weltman refused to answer.

Not that this means anything.

In fact, I believe it means quite the opposite.

Weltman understandably explained that it’s his policy not to publicly discuss contract matters involving coaches and players, but it sure sounded like he believes Clifford is the right coach to lead this young team through the upcoming rebuild.

Obviously, nobody in their right mind could possibly blame Clifford for this moribund, miserable, injury-ravaged, COVID-cursed season, the resulting roster overhaul at the trade deadline and then the ensuing tank job. In fact, Weltman admitted he felt guilty about saddling Clifford with a rebuild in the middle of season already in progress.

“These sorts of organizational shifts should not be done at midseason,” Weltman said. “It’s not fair to the coaches, it’s not fair to some of the players and it’s not conducive to a smooth transition. What do you do as a coach when your roster changes, your agendas change, your goals change? … I think they [Clifford and his staff] have done an amazing job. You can see it in the development of our [young] players. … This is part and parcel to having an organization that communicates and having a coaching staff that is working for the [betterment of the] organization.”

There’s little doubt in my mind that Clifford is absolutely the right coach to lead the Magic through these uncertain times with this untested roster. He is an excellent teacher and developer of talent who holds young players accountable and demands and challenges them to maintain a tough-minded standard of play. And, let’s not forget, just about every NBA insider says Clifford is a masterful tactician who prepares his teams as well as anybody in the profession.

Clifford was hired three years ago with the edict of getting a sad-sack team back into the postseason after six miserable non-playoff years. He accomplished that feat in his first season and took the Magic back to the playoffs again the following season.

Now his mission is to take a bunch of young players and mold them, mentor them, train them and tutor them. That, of course, is going to take longer than the one year he has remaining on his contract.

The Magic not only need to give Clifford a contract a extension, but Weltman and GM John Hammond as well. If you’re going to trust Weltman and Hammond to overhaul the roster, trade the beloved Nikola Vucevic and conduct one of the most important drafts in Magic history, you better trust them enough to give them time to see if their creation actually works. ...

Short stuff: Three mundane things that happen way too often: (1) Dealing with junk mail; (2) Being stuck on hold; (3) Watching yet another no-hitter in Major League Baseball. … Did you see where a fired Louisville assistant basketball coach tried to extort 17 months of severance pay from the school or else he was going to turn in the program for committing NCAA violations. I’m guessing the plot was foiled when school officials yawned and replied, “Like the NCAA doesn’t already know! We’re Louisville, for cripe’s sake!!!”…

Now that sports betting is close to being legalized in Florida after Wednesday’s ratification by the Legislature, here are my four longshot sports bets over the next several months: (1) McKenzie Milton leads FSU to a victory over Notre Dame in the season opener to complete one of the greatest comeback stories in college football history; (2) Dillon Gabriel wins the Heisman Trophy in his first year running new UCF coach Gus Malzahn’s offense; (3) New Florida quarterback Emory Jones leads the Gators to an early-season victory over Alabama, propelling Dan Mullen’s team to an undefeated season and a national championship; (4) Magic finish only two games below .500. … Headline at TheOnion.com : “Kevin Durant Spends All Day Feuding With His Own Burner Account.” … If you ask me, the play-in tournament is the best thing to happen to pro hoops since the old ABA’s red-white-and-blue basketball. … And speaking of which, this comes from former Sentinel colleague David Whitley in the Gainesville Sun: “If the NBA had adopted the ABA’s red-white-and-blue ball, would LeBron James kneel in protest every time one was passed to him?” ...

A moment of silence, please: Joe Valerio, the longtime producer of ESPN’s “Sports Reporters,” has gone to That Big Press Box in the Sky. If you don’t think “Sports Reporters” was groundbreaking, all you have to do is look at ESPN’s current lineup of daytime shows, almost all of which consist of sports writers or former sports writers sitting around and debating the hot topics of the day. For nearly 30 years from 1988 to 2017, that’s exactly what “Sports Reporters” did. … Tom Brady on what it will be like when his current team (the Bucs) plays his former team (the Patriots) on Oct. 3: “It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends.” ... Count former Gators and Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes as one sane-minded individual who is tired of hearing how the Jaguars possibly signing Tim Tebow is some sort of anti-Colin Kaepernick racial issue. Just because Kaepernick hasn’t gotten a second chance in the NFL doesn’t mean that Tim Tebow shouldn’t get a second chance (especially as a back-up tight end). This isn’t white privilege; it’s Tebow-being-good-buddies-with-Urban-Meyer privilege. As Spikes tweeted, “I’m gonna call Urb and see if i can get a job as the head Equipment Manager for the Jaguars lol. So y’all can stop pulling this race (b.s.)! This ain’t that. It’s all about their relationship people.” … In the time you have spent reading this column, two more no-hitters were thrown in Major League Baseball. …

Last word: In honor of today being “National Pick Strawberries Day,” this from the great Marilyn Monroe: “Dating a new man is like holding a strawberry milkshake; first the taste, then the pleasure.”

Peace, love and boiled peanuts.

