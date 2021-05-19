newsbreak-logo
Majority of Oklahoma's delegation supports anti-AAPI hate crime bill

By Reese Gorman
The Norman Transcript
 18 hours ago
Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil in Oklahoma City honoring those killed in a mass shooting in Atlanta. Reese Gorman / The Transcript

The United States House of Representatives followed the Senate in passing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in bipartisan fashion, with all but one of Oklahoma’s delegates voting for the bill.

After more than a year of hate crimes against members of the national Asian American and Pacific Islander community increasing significantly, Congress came together to pass a bill that focuses on addressing these crimes directly.

Among other things, the bill would expedite the Justice Department’s review of hate crimes and would designate an official at the department to oversee the effort. It has now been sent to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Oklahoma’s delegation was widely in support of this bill, with all but one of them voting in favor of it. Oklahoma’s two senators voted in favor of the bill as well in late April.

After accidentally voting against the bill and later changing it on the official record, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Norman, came out heavily in support of the bill.

“Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders make invaluable contributions to our country and are some of the hardest working people in our communities,” Cole said. “I strongly condemn the senseless hate crimes committed against them.”

The only member of the delegation to vote against the bill was Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, whose office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-OKC, applauded Oklahoma’s delegation for supporting the bill. Munson is the first Asian American woman to serve in the Oklahoma Legislature.

“The message to me and I think the entire [AAPI] community is that their elected officials are listening to their lived experiences and stories,” Munson said. “In Oklahoma, we have a thriving Asian American population … and for us to know that our Congress members are standing up for us in Washington D.C. is very important and certainly means a lot to us.”

While the bill will have a significant impact on how these cases are handled at a federal level, Munson said there is still much work to be done locally.

“My other hope is that as elected officials, we would take the time to educate ourselves on the history of racism against the Asian American community,” she said. “What we faced in 2020 with the rhetoric coming from the former president, those attacks and racist comments are not new. These are things that Asian Americans have been facing all of our lives. So I think it is important that we educate ourselves and we then engage our communities.”

Despite the delegation’s votes on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill, on Wednesday only Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-OKC, voted in favor of a bill “condemning the horrific shootings in Atlanta, Georgia,” and reaffirming the House’s “commitment to combating hate, bigotry, and violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community.”

