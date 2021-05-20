newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz, CA

Calendar of Events

By Staff And Wire Reports
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Night of The Beatles with Jerry Whitney and Glenn MacPherson. Join fellow Beatles enthusiasts, Jerry Whitney on bass and Glenn MacPherson on guitar for Michael on Main’s “Dinner and a Show.”. Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Show: 8 p.m. Anyone under 21 must be seated with a parent. For reservations, call:...

www.santacruzsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Soquel, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Scotts Valley, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Jaffe
Person
Brian Culbertson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Cruz Mountains#Uc Santa Cruz#Fish And Chips#Dj#Free Music#Live Music#New Music#Project Music#House Music#The West Cliff Food Truck#Surfing Museum#Scotts Valley Grapes#Santa Cruz Virtual Event#Crowdcast Io E#Santa Cruz Rio Theatre#Sempervirens Fund#Uc Santa Cruz#Hrag#Santa Cruz Pat Hull#Santa Cruz Puma Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Virtual Events
Related
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Gault Elementary fifth graders to benefit from Bookshop Santa Cruz gift cards

SANTA CRUZ – A Santa Cruz woman has raised money to provide gift cards from a local bookshop to graduating fifth graders at Gault Elementary. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Anna Paganelli raised $1,625 via the fundraising website GoFundMe. Paganelli will use the money to purchase $25 gift cards at Bookshop Santa Cruz, which will be presented to every Gault fifth grader at their graduation ceremony on May 26.
Santa Cruz, CAcityonahillpress.com

Cowell’s Surf Shop Found Its Wave

The doors of the surf shop are wide open, letting the crisp ocean air waft around the building. In the center of the room are a dozen colorful surfboards, set back-to-back in a row. Walking through the sandy entryway, shoppers are greeted by a sea of drying wetsuits and employees ready to answer any question.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Focal Point | Class Picture

Branciforte Grammar School was located on the Soquel Avenue hill where Branciforte. Plaza is today. The school, shown here around 1914, was replaced in 1920 by a new. Branciforte school at the corner of Branciforte Avenue and Water Street. That school building. still stands and is nearly identical to the...
Santa Cruz, CAcityonahillpress.com

Skateworks: Family-Owned Since 1988

A wall of shiny, new skateboard decks sits behind the cash register at Skateworks Los Altos. One deck has “Blood Wizard” emblazoned in gothic font across a royal blue background. Packaged Spitfire wheels and Independent skateboard trucks are displayed beneath the glass checkout counter. On the other side of the store hangs a wide Skateworks poster above a four-foot-tall skate ramp — a currently empty gathering spot of both new and seasoned skaters.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

UC Santa Cruz undergrads provide books to kids with incarcerated family member

SANTA CRUZ – A UC Santa Cruz junior has led the charge in the effort to provide books for children in criminal legal system-impacted families. The Walls to Bridges Book Project is a program that helps incarcerated parents give the gift of reading to their children from inside prison walls. The program was started by Walls to Bridges, a program that aims to bridge communication between incarcerated parents and their children.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Home & Garden Digest

Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks is sponsoring the Kitayama Brothers Farms Gerbera Festival as “Gerbera-N-Go,” a drive through flower sale at Kitayama Brothers Farms, 481 San Andreas Road, Watsonville. Crates of five plants featuring a mix of colors can be pre-ordered online for $10 per crate starting May 14, through June 15, at www.thatsmypark.org/shop and will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19. All proceeds will benefit Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks and the Santa Cruz Farm Bureau Agricultural Worker Vaccine Program.
Santa Cruz, CAwinebusiness.com

Big Basin Vineyards to Open Santa Cruz Tasting Room

May 11, 2021 - Santa Cruz, California. Big Basin Vineyards is excited to announce its forthcoming Santa Cruz Wine Bar & Tasting Room in downtown Santa Cruz. Located at 525 Pacific Avenue at the junction with Front Street, the Tasting Room is walking distance to the wharf, boardwalk, and downtown Santa Cruz. The location is part of a new development by Swenson Santa Cruz, Five55 Pacific, which includes high end apartments and several street level retail and restaurant spaces. The venture is part of the City of Santa Cruz’s revitalization efforts near the Warriors Arena which will connect the Pacific Avenue business area with the wharf, beaches and Boardwalk areas. Big Basin Vineyards is working with Swenson Santa Cruz to complete the build-out of this new space in time for a late Summer opening.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Anglers shift focus to rockfish as salmon counts dwindle | Fish Rap

Salmon fishing on and around the Monterey Bay has slowed considerably. The big schools that created fleet pandemonium last week have scattered and most anglers are getting a fish per rod or less. Winds have also been high, making it difficult for anglers to put in the long hours needed on a scratch bite. It’s become that situation where the fish are here one day, then gone the next. All the more reason to go fishing every day, I’d say.
Santa Cruz, CApadailypost.com

Richard W. Vicenti

Surrounded by family, Rich Vicenti passed away peacefully at home on May 7th from complications of a stroke. Rich was a super-achieving California guy his entire life. Valedictorian of Bonita High School in La Verne, he graduated from Cowell College, UC Santa Cruz, where he was instrumental in setting up the free bus service to campus that continues to this day. After earning his MBA from Stanford, Rich spent his career in finance, serving as CFO for numerous Silicon Valley companies.
Santa Cruz County, CAtpgonlinedaily.com

COVID Update: Boardwalk Offers $2,700 Summer Bonus

Vaccine OK for Kids 12-15; SBA Sends Out Restaurant Aid. Here’s a COVID-19 impact I never expected — the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk offering a $2,700 summer season bonus to fill jobs in rides, games and food service to open more of the seaside amusement park. Workers can get a...
Santa Cruz County, CAsantamierda.com

The Weekly Dump 5.14.21

Thursday night around 7PM, a large explosion seemed to rock Santa Cruz. I heard it and it sounded like a building exploded, or possibly a sonic boom of some kind. Reports came in that it could have been a meteorite. Witnesses from as far away as Sacramento and Napa reported seeing a bright object flash across the sky around the same time. I still haven’t found any official reports on the mainstream news about it. But lots and lots of people heard it!
Santa Cruz County, CAbenitolink.com

A singing cowboy from Aromas in the days of COVID

Poster for the April 18 performance celebrating the "Orange Tier" for Santa Cruz County. Photo courtesy of Jim Aceves. When the coronavirus shutdown began, Jim Aceves of Aromas found himself out of work. “Roaring Camp is closed, county fairs are closed, but I’m looking around, going, ‘People want to be...
Santa Cruz, CApdga.com

Santa Cruz Masters Cup Designated as Phase 2 Event

The Santa Cruz Masters Cup has been designated and will be operating in phase 2 of the PDGA Elite Series COVID-19 Policies & Best Practices Document. The phase 2 overview provides important highlights of the full policy for quicker reference and can be found at the end of the policy document, along with all other COVID-19 information pertaining to the PDGA Elite Series. For complete COVID-19 Policy information, please visit the Elite Series COVID-19 Overview Webpage.
Santa Cruz, CAediblemontereybay.com

Ferrari Family Renews Steep and Storied Vineyard

May 14, 2021 – You’ll find no Ferrari’s at this hilly vineyard in Corralitos, except for owners Bill and Liz Ferrari. They are no relation to either Ferrari-Carano or to the automobile legend in Italy. To complicate matters, there is a Ferrari winery in Italy that happens to make sparkling. While the couple awaits their own sparkling being made from their estate grapes, they are talking with the Ferrari folks in Italy about carrying their wine. Everybody likes bubbles.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Coast Line | People’s Democratic Club to meet May 13 on Zoom

The People’s Democratic Club of Santa Cruz County invites members and the public to attend its monthly membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. State Sen. John Laird is the guest speaker. Laird will speak about the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the housing density issue in Santa Cruz.