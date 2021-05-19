newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Fire destroys at least 40 RVs in Canyon Lake storage yard

By Doug Spoon
menifee247.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately 40 recreational vehicles were destroyed by a fire in a storage yard in the gated Canyon Lake community today, authorities said. At least 17 engine crews from several surrounding cities responded to the fire, which was reported at 2:33 p.m. in the 22000 block of Loch Lomond Drive, according to a Cal Fire news release. Multiple RVs were seen going up in flames and witnesses reported that several propane tanks exploded.

www.menifee247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canyon Lake#Rvs#Cal Fire#Propane#Accident#Recreational Vehicles#Black Smoke#Menifee 24 7#Multiple Rvs#Fire Engines#Storage#Crews#Loch Lomond Drive#Powerlines#Engine#Authorities#Under Investigation#Cities#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Red Hook, NYDaily Freeman

Fire destroys barn in Red Hook

RED HOOK, N.Y. — A barn located at 412 state Route 199 was destroyed by a fire late Sunday that drew firefighters from four fire departments. The fire was called in at 8:54 p.m., according to a press release from the Red Hook Fire Company. Firefighters Red Hook and Tivoli were on the scene within four minutes of the call, but found the barn fully involved, with another structure as well as several propane storage tanks nearby, according to the release.
AccidentsHerald-Times

Fire destroys unoccupied mobile home

Firefighters saw the smoke from a mobile home fire as they left the station Monday evening, and arrived at the scene to find the structure in the 6100 block of Anderson Road engulfed in flames. Monroe Fire Protection District crews were called to the fire just after 8 p.m., according...
Chenango County, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Fire Destroys Coventry Home

Fire investigators in Chenango County are looking into the cause of a blaze overnight that destroyed a mobile home. Emergency Services officials say there were no injuries but the fire at the home on State Highway 41 that broke out at around 12:30 a.m. May 10 still had fire crews on the scene about four hours later.
Cornell, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Fire destroys Amish sawmill near Cornell

CORNELL — An equipment malfunction is believed to be the cause of a fire Saturday that destroyed a large Amish sawmill near Cornell. The fire was reported at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday by workers in the plant, which has been operating for about a year, according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Boulding of the Cornell Area Fire Department.
Accidentsvicksburgnews.com

Fire at Red Dot Storage under investigation

Red Dot Storage at 3434 Wisconsin Avenue was ravaged by fire at around 9 a.m. Monday morning. According to Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, multiple units were damaged with customer contents destroyed. The building was not a total loss, however numerous roll up doors were damaged by the heat and direct flame contact.
Accidentsaltondailynews.com

Fire Destroys Warehouse in Cottage Hills

A large fire destroyed a fencing company warehouse in Cottage Hills on Sunday. Crews from seven area fire departments responded to Liberty Fence on Sunday afternoon, where a warehouse caught fire. No injuries were reported, but firefighters were on the scene for several hours. The warehouse is located at the...
Hagerman, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Home Near Hagerman Destroyed by Fire

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A log home went up in flames early Thursday morning near Hagerman. According to the Hagerman Fire Protection District, the call came in roughly at around 5:30 a.m. from a house off of River Road on Spring Drive. Three adults and one infant had been in the house when the fire started, they were all able to get out uninjured. Fire crews were able to control the fire by about 7:30 a.m. A car, car port, and shed were also destroyed by the fire. A wind also caused the fire to move to nearby trees and spark a small brush fire crews had to deal with.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Vehicles Catch Fire at Sun Valley Salvage Yard

Firefighters put out a blaze in a Sun Valley auto salvage yard Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported at 2:02 p.m. at 9430 N. Glenoaks Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange. Several vehicles were on fire when firefighters arrived, Prange said. The flames were put out...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Highway 98.9

2 Units at Shreveport Townhome Complex Destroyed by Fire

A fire broke out at the Lakeville Townhomes at 1103 Dudley Drive Wednesday night. More than 30 Shreveport firefighters responded to the fire. Two units at the complex were destroyed by the blaze leaving 6 people without a home. The fire sent heavy smoke and flames into the night sky. No one was hurt in the fire.
Maryland StateCecil Daily

Fire destroys pickup truck in Elkton; investigation continues

ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after a fire destroyed an unoccupied pickup truck that was parked outside a residence in an Elkton neighborhood, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. Residents called 911 at 12:27 a.m. on Friday, after discovering the burning vehicle in the 100...
Cold Springs, NVKOLO TV Reno

Fire in yard spreads to home in Cold Springs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews knocked down a brush fire that spread to a mobile home Saturday afternoon in Cold Springs. One person safely got out of the home in the 3500 block of Meadowlark Drive that was reported around 1:20 p.m. The fire started in...
Jamaica, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Weekend Fire Destroys Building In Bagley

A fire destroyed a rural structure in Bagley earlier this month. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, the Bagley, Yale and Jamaica fire departments, along with the Sheriff’s Office and Panora EMS responded at roughly 10:30 a.m. May 1st to a report of a structure fire in Bagley. Bagley Fire Chief Jeremy Cooper said the believed cause was an electrical issue, coupled with intense winds that caused a detached garage to catch fire.
Wadena County, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Fire destroys outbuilding in Wadena County

SEBEKA — Fire destroyed an outbuilding Friday, May 7, near Sebeka in Wadena County. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was called at 2:06 p.m. to a report of a structure fire in section 17 of Rockwood Township. When deputies arrived, the structure — an outbuilding/storage shed — was on fire. The Sebeka and Wadena fire departments requested mutual aid from the Menahga Fire Department. Firefighters battled the fire for two and a half hours before it was extinguished.
Accidentsbaytobaynews.com

Historic Odessa home destroyed by fire

ODESSA — A three-story home built around the 1850’s was destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The blaze in the 300 block of High Street was reported shortly before 5 p.m., Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said. The Odessa Fire Company arrived on scene with flames shooting out of the second-floor windows, he said.
East Meadow, NYNews 12

Fire destroys home in East Meadow

A fire destroyed an East Meadow home on 7th Street Thursday. Seventy-five firefighters responded to the call at around 8:30 p.m. Three people were injured. One was taken to the hospital with minor burns and the other two refused treatment at the scene. East Meadow Fire Chief Paul Kosiba says...
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

Apartment Fire in East Lake

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – An adult and a child were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire at apartment building in East Lake Monday night. Chattanooga Firefighters were called to the 3100 block of Dodds Avenue around 6 o’clock. A total of five adults and four children...
Orland, CAactionnewsnow.com

Orland fire contained, several vehicles destroyed

ORLAND, Calif. - Two RVs and five vehicles were destroyed after a vegetation fire broke out just before 1 p.m. Monday. The fire broke out in the area of County Rd 24 and County Rd I. It burned around 30 acres and was contained at around 1:08 p.m. People in...
Greenville, WIFox11online.com

Fire destroys Greenville shed

GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- Some chickens died in a fire that completely destroyed a shed in Greenville. Crews were called to W7554 Spring Rd. just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, a machine shed was fully engulfed in flames. Wind coming from the east was fanning flames into a nearby two-story barn filled with hay.