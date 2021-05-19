Fire destroys at least 40 RVs in Canyon Lake storage yard

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A log home went up in flames early Thursday morning near Hagerman. According to the Hagerman Fire Protection District, the call came in roughly at around 5:30 a.m. from a house off of River Road on Spring Drive. Three adults and one infant had been in the house when the fire started, they were all able to get out uninjured. Fire crews were able to control the fire by about 7:30 a.m. A car, car port, and shed were also destroyed by the fire. A wind also caused the fire to move to nearby trees and spark a small brush fire crews had to deal with.