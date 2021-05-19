Fire destroys at least 40 RVs in Canyon Lake storage yard
Approximately 40 recreational vehicles were destroyed by a fire in a storage yard in the gated Canyon Lake community today, authorities said. At least 17 engine crews from several surrounding cities responded to the fire, which was reported at 2:33 p.m. in the 22000 block of Loch Lomond Drive, according to a Cal Fire news release. Multiple RVs were seen going up in flames and witnesses reported that several propane tanks exploded.