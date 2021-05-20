Childcare and camp operators cheer release of new guidelines

NY Magazine's David Zweig On New CDC Guidelines For Summer Camps. David Zweig, writer for Wired and New York Magazine, joins the Dom Giordano Program to discuss the CDC guidelines as related to summer camps, after writing an article titled Experts: CDC’s Summer-Camp Rules Are ‘Cruel’ and ‘Irrational’ for New York Magazine. In the piece, Zweig spoke with medical experts to get their opinion on the new guidelines, which suggest for camp-goers that masks must be worn at all times, even outdoors, by everyone, including vaccinated adults and children as young as 2 years old. Along with this, the CDC recommends that campers remain three feet apart at all times outdoors, and six feet while indoors. Zweig’s experts, including a doctor from Columbia University and the editor-in-chief of JAMA Pediatrics, spoke out against the CDC guidelines, essentially saying that the CDC has gone off their rocker in offering these sorts of guidelines.