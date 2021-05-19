newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

Lohmann: 21 years later, a follow-up on helmeted baby Emily Provenzo: Everything turned out fine

By Bill Lohmann
Richmond.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I wrote about Emily Provenzo more than 20 years ago, she was not quite a year old, and very much like any other baby except for the pink helmet. The Henrico County baby wore the “molding” helmet for 23 hours a day because she had developed plagiocephaly, a condition characterized by the flattening of one side of the skull — in her case, the back of her head. The helmet, a relatively new medical approach when I wrote the story in February 2000, was designed to help reshape the baby’s soft skull.

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Henrico County, VA
Society
County
Henrico County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Diving#Villanova University#Georgetown University#National Football League#Sids#Nova Of Virginia Aquatics#Richmond Times Dispatch#Wildcats#Deep Run High#Eyes#Pink Helmet#Babies#Misshapen Skulls#First Time Parents#Empathetic Exhaustion#1 650 Yard Freestyle#Kindergarten#Team Captain#500 Yard Freestyle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Society
News Break
Helmets
Related
CharitiesIdaho8.com

Woman donates kidney to ailing sibling and later carries her baby

MANHASSET, New York (WCBS) — Here’s an incredible story of sisterly love. First, a Long Island woman donated a kidney to her sister and then she carried her baby. It was an inspirational medical odyssey that shows dreams can come true, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Wednesday. This motherhood moment would...