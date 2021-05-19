Lohmann: 21 years later, a follow-up on helmeted baby Emily Provenzo: Everything turned out fine

When I wrote about Emily Provenzo more than 20 years ago, she was not quite a year old, and very much like any other baby except for the pink helmet. The Henrico County baby wore the “molding” helmet for 23 hours a day because she had developed plagiocephaly, a condition characterized by the flattening of one side of the skull — in her case, the back of her head. The helmet, a relatively new medical approach when I wrote the story in February 2000, was designed to help reshape the baby’s soft skull.