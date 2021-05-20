Become a Friend of the Market and Support Westport Farmers’ Community Programming

Westport Farmers’ Market (WFM) is proud to present its 2021 Friend of the Market (FOM) bag, the purchase of which supports myriad community programs run by WFM. Each year the market sells a newly designed tote bag for $40. Over 50 vendors at the market, and additional guest vendors throughout the season, offer discounts to shoppers who show the season’s Friend of the Market bag. The purchase of a bag directly off sets the fees of the participating vendors – thus letting these farmers take more money home. The fundraising efforts of the market, a 501c-3 nonprofit organization, work to support their internal and external programming. Programs sponsored by the market include: