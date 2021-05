A former Myanmar beauty queen has reportedly taken up arms against the military junta in her country to retaliate against their 1 February coup that led to an uprising in which hundreds of pro-democracy protestors have been killed.Htar Htet Htet, 32, joined a rebel group and has been posting pictures of herself with an assault rifle. She competed in the first Miss Grand International beauty pageant in Thailand in 2013 against 60 other competitors.On her Facebook page, Ms Htet Htet wrote: “The time has come to fight back. Whether you hold a weapon, pen, keyboard or donate money to the...