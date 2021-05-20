San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce to host CEO Roundtable group
Jason Mock | San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO. The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce understands one of the biggest challenges a small business owner faces is not having someone to lean on. That’s why the chamber is rolling out a structure to help business leaders address a variety of important issues and provide solutions to help improve operations and profitability for our business community.www.sanmarcosrecord.com