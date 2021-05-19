newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

What Exactly Are “Son of Sam” Laws?

psychologytoday.com
 18 hours ago

Son of Sam laws keep convicted felons in many states from profiting from the publicity of their crimes. Son of Sam laws were passed as a direct result of the celebrity criminal status attained by the serial killer David Berkowitz in 1977. The New York State Son of Sam law...

www.psychologytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry David Thoreau
Person
Nicholas Pileggi
Person
David Berkowitz
Person
Henry Hill
Person
Ray Liotta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Law#Supreme Courts#State Laws#California Law#Serial#The New York State Son#The Nevada Supreme Court#Simon Schuster Inc#The U S Supreme Court#Sam Statutes#Convicted Criminals#Content Based Laws#Justice O Connor#Legislation#Convicted Offenders#Mr Lerner#Hollywood#Ibid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
LawThe Tab

There’s a ‘Son of Sam law’ which stops serial killers making money from their stories

Last week, Netflix released a four-part docuseries about the case of serial killer David Berkowitz. What you might not have learned from the Netflix documentary, is that following this case there is now a law in place in some US states which actively prevents serial killers and other criminals being able to profit from their stories. This would include things like money from true crime documentaries, and the law was put into place after the Son of Sam murders.
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Sons of Sam: Who Was John Wheat Carr, and What Happened to Him?

Did the Son of Sam, aka David Berkowitz, really act alone? According to Netflix's The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, that was the narrative that the NYPD was trying to sell after a shooter (or shooters) with a .44 caliber gun killed six and injured seven between 1976 and 1977 in New York City. Investigative journalist Maury Terry didn't buy this story — it didn't seem feasible to him that Berkowitz acted alone. One of the key suspects for Terry was a man named John Carr, who died from a gunshot wound in 1978. Officials initially considered his death a suicide, but Terry believed there was more to his story than detectives ever investigated.
Violent Crimesdigitalspy.com

David Berkowitz now – Is the Son of Sam killer still alive?

There are two central figures in The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness: journalist Maury Terry, the author of The Ultimate Evil: An Investigation into America's Most Dangerous Satanic Cult, and David Berkowitz, referred to by some as the .44 Caliber Killer, and more widely known as the Son of Sam, a name he gave himself.
Congress & Courtsbaytobaynews.com

Bill would ban workplace political discrimination

DOVER — A bill that would prohibit an employer from discriminating against an employee because of his or her political affiliation cleared the House Labor Committee Wednesday, with the main sponsor promising to amend it before bringing it up for a full vote. House Bill 154 would make it illegal...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Did the Mississippi Supreme Court just steal the people’s right to vote?

Armed with a technicality, the Mississippi Supreme Court opened fire on medical marijuana. Now both it and the voters’ right to referendum are dead, dead, dead. “Broadly, it’s a crippling blow to the sovereignty of the voters,” said Matt Steffey, a professor at Mississippi College School of Law. “Narrowly, it’s difficult to separate the ruling from the subject matter of this initiative. Stated differently, it’s very difficult to imagine this outcome had the challenge been to the voter ID initiative.”
Congress & CourtsJezebel

Get Ready Because Amy Coney Barrett Now Has the Green Light to Try and Gut Roe

On Monday, the Supreme Court finally announced it would hear a case on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, a rule that directly challenges Roe v. Wade’s mandate that states cannot ban abortion before a fetus is viable. If Mississippi’s 2018 ban is upheld by the now-staunchly conservative court, it would not only further restrict access to abortions in a state where access is already severely limited, it would also open the door to more and more restrictive bans that up to now have been determined to be unconstitutional.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Elena Kagan Has Had Enough of Brett Kavanaugh’s Judicial “Scorekeeping”

Last year, the Supreme Court issued a landmark decision in Ramos v. Louisiana, prohibiting nonunanimous convictions of criminal defendants. Under the Constitution, the court declared, a split jury verdict is “no verdict at all.” On Monday, however, the court walked back this declaration. In Edwards v. Vannoy, the conservative majority held that Ramos does not apply retroactively—that is, to defendants who have already been convicted by split juries. The court then took the extraordinary step of overturning precedent that had allowed retroactive application of new decisions. No party asked the Supreme Court to reverse this precedent; the question was not briefed or argued. But Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s majority opinion reached out and grabbed it anyway, slamming the courthouse door on convicted defendants seeking the benefit of a new Supreme Court decision.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
FOX26

Conservative group boasts of secret role in voting laws

The head of a national conservative group told supporters it secretly helped draft legislation in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country as part of a coordinated network of organizations pushing to tighten voting laws across the country. Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action, made the claim during a recent meeting...
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Supreme Court unanimously rules against Biden warrantless gun seizures

In a surprise unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Biden administration arguments that police can conduct warrantless searches of homes to seize guns. The ruling in the case, Caniglia v. Strom, court file 20-157, came May 17 as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats pressed for aggressive new restrictions on Second Amendment gun ownership rights, including controversial “red flag” laws. The controversial laws allow gun seizures from law-abiding gun owners with limited due process.
Presidential ElectionEast Bay Times

Opinion: State voting laws may be legal, but they aren’t ethical

In recent months, 47 state legislatures have introduced more than 360 bills to change processes that will make it more difficult to vote. The adoption of such laws in Arizona, Florida, and Georgia has sparked both the introduction of similar bills in other states and a national protest. Across the country, voters, businesses, and national organizations (MLB) are waking up to the unethical efforts under way in states to suppress voting.