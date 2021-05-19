What Exactly Are “Son of Sam” Laws?

Did the Son of Sam, aka David Berkowitz, really act alone? According to Netflix's The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, that was the narrative that the NYPD was trying to sell after a shooter (or shooters) with a .44 caliber gun killed six and injured seven between 1976 and 1977 in New York City. Investigative journalist Maury Terry didn't buy this story — it didn't seem feasible to him that Berkowitz acted alone. One of the key suspects for Terry was a man named John Carr, who died from a gunshot wound in 1978. Officials initially considered his death a suicide, but Terry believed there was more to his story than detectives ever investigated.