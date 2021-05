The PGA Championship returns to its usual spot on the PGA Tour schedule and is the second major of 2021. Collin Morikawa will defend his 2020 title at TPC Harding Park as the world's best golfers take to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. On this page, we present our betting guide for the 2021 PGA Championship, with PGA Tour odds and betting options, as well as a course breakdown and the key stats you need to know.