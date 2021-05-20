newsbreak-logo
South Lake Tahoe, CA

South Lake Tahoe 4th of July fireworks canceled

By Staff
KOLO TV Reno
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -South Lake Tahoe’s Fourth of July Fireworks have been canceled, the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority said Wednesday. “The decision is focused on public safety concerns and providing mitigation solutions around peak visitation times,” the authority said in a statement. “The annual display draws tens of thousands of visitors to area beaches and reservations interest is already strong for the destination’s lodging this year with the holiday falling on a weekend.”

www.kolotv.com
