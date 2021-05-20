newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Energy transition clouds oil-gas outlook despite post-pandemic boost -Woodmac

By Florence Tan
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 hours ago

* Oil & gas sector to generate major cash flow in 2021

* But energy transition clouds future for $14 trillion oil-gas assets

* Gas to draw more investment than oil

SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Global energy transition is creating uncertainty for an estimated $14 trillion worth of oil and gas assets that have long depended on an indefinite rise in demand to offset risks despite a pandemic boost this year, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Thursday.

As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, oil and gas demand is set to go beyond the record 160 million barrels of oil equivalent per day reached in 2019, it said in a report.

“After six years of weaker prices, upstream is fitter and leaner than ever,” Woodmac said, adding that the sector will generate as much cash flow this year at $60 per barrel as it did at $100 prior to the 2014 price crash.

While the industry has enjoyed a century of near continuous demand growth, it now finds itself having to supply oil and gas to a world in which future demand and price are highly uncertain, Wood Mackenzie vice president Fraser McKay said.

“The range of possible outcomes is dizzying.”

A gradual energy transition would see oil demand staying above 90 million barrels per day to 2050, encouraging investment in costlier supplies and supporting prices at just above $80 a barrel by 2030, Woodmac said.

However, if the world decides to limit global warming to 2°C by 2050, oil demand would peak before 2025 and fall towards 35 million bpd by 2050, 70% below peak levels. Brent would average $40 a barrel by 2030 and decline after that.

In both scenarios, gas demand and prices would remain resilient, supported by coal displacement in Asia, Woodmac said, adding this would draw more investments toward gas production rather than oil.

The first scenario would keep liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices at $8 to $9 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) through 2040 and beyond, while in the second, LNG prices remain robust at $7 to $8 per mmBtu, before starting to fall post 2040.

Despite stark warnings from the International Energy Agency on Tuesday to halt funding for oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by 2050, Woodmac’s McKay said: “The world will still need oil and gas supply for decades to come, and the scale of the industry will remain enormous.” (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Energy Production#Global Growth#Energy Prices#Global Oil Prices#Lng#British#Global Energy Transition#Energy Transition Clouds#Oil Demand#Gas Production#Outlook#Liquefied Natural Gas#Oil Singapore#Continuous Demand Growth#Major Cash Flow#Weaker Prices#Supply#Decline#Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Energy Industryresourceworld.com

Northern Dynasty CEO predicts copper demand surge

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NDM-TSX; NAK-NYSE American] President and CEO Ron Thiessen said recent targets set by the U.S. government for America’s transition to clean, renewable energy will drive a massive increase in domestic copper demand and consumption over the coming decade. “For many reasons – including its cost, conductivity,...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

REELCAUSE Green Hydrogen Energy, Advanced Renewable Energy

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2021 / REELCAUSE CORP (OTC PINK:RCIT) has developed eco-friendly new and renewable energy technology that produces green hydrogen energy using water electrolysis through a combination of small wind power generation based on hydrogen production technology. This is the basic science technology of the former Soviet Union. It is said that it is trying to enter the global market through a hydrogen vehicle charging business and a zero-energy building based on a combined hydrogen heat generation power plant.
Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

HPS Home Power GmbH : Solutions joins the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance

HPS becomes a member of Europe’s leading alliance for the advancement of hydrogen technologies. The EU-initiated alliance links business, local government and civil society with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. HPS is helping to achieve zero-carbon electricity generation with picea, the world’s first hydrogen-based electricity storage system...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Italy's ERG plans EUR-1.9bn renewables investment in 2021-2025

May 17 (Renewables Now) - Italian energy company ERG SpA (BIT:ERG) last week unveiled its 2021-2025 business plan and ambitions to invest EUR 1.9 billion (USD 2.31bn) to lift its installed renewable energy capacity by 1.5 GW. According to the strategy, ERG will have 4.7 GW of installed renewable power...
Energy Industryoffshore-mag.com

ODE to manage North Sea gas project operations for IOG

LONDON – Independent Oil and Gas has awarded ODE Asset Management the Duty Holder contract for its Phase 1 gas development in the UK southern North Sea. This covers installation and pipeline operations, and facilities operations and maintenance (O&M). ODE will work with IOG’s in-house team to delivering safe and...
TrafficMySanAntonio

Oil rises to two-year high with investors eying demand comeback

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest in two years with optimism building around the comeback of fuel demand in regions such as the U.S., even as COVIDw-19 flare-ups persist in parts of Asia. Futures in New York advanced 1.4 percent on Monday to the highest since April 2019. The...
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

EIA Forecasts US Shale Oil Output to Climb in June

U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to climb by 26,000 barrels per day (bbl/d) in June to 7.73 million bbl/d, the first rise in three months, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly forecast May 17. The biggest increase is set to come from...
Energy IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

New Oil Barons Strike It $329 Billion Richer On Powerful Rally

"Clean energy" might get all the attention. But this year, investors in traditional S&P 500 energy stocks are getting filthy rich — to the tune of $329 billion just this year — even as they're just 3% of the index. All 23 stocks in the S&P 500 energy sector, including...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

2021 kicks off with record growth for clean energy in the US

The Clean Power Quarterly Market Report, released last week by the American Clean Power Association (ACP), shows that U.S. project developers installed nearly 40 percent more wind power in the first three months of 2021 than in the first three months of 2020, the strongest year ever for clean power. This amount of development also represents nearly three times the amount of wind added to the U.S. grid in the first quarter of 2019. Utility-scale solar and energy storage also had strong first quarters, keeping pace with or exceeding historic levels.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

The big choices for oil and gas in navigating the energy transition

The exact pace and path of the energy transition is unknown, the end destination - LOW CARBON ENERGY SYSTEM - is no longer in doubt. Each oil & gas company will evolve their own strategy for transition and transformation in its own way. The one fact is very clear, whereas renewable energy companies saw their market capitalization increase by up to 200% in last ten years, the super majors; Shell BP, XOM and CVX saw their combined capitalization decline by 40% from USD 980 billion to USD 570 billion in the same time frame.
Energy Industrymaritime-executive.com

New Fortress Energy Turns Maersk Jack-Up Rigs Into Offshore LNG Plants

Natural gas equipment and logistics company New Fortress Energy has purchased two Maersk Drilling jackup rigs, and it says that it plans to convert them into mobile LNG liquefaction plants. In an all-cash $31 million deal, New Fortress bought the laid-up rigs Maersk Guardian and Maersk Gallant for refitting for...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Oracle, IBM, Salesforce

Latest released the research study on Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Oil and Gas Cloud Applications. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Oracle (United States),Microsoft (United States),SAP (Germany),Salesforce (United States),Aspentech (United States),Dassault SystÃ¨mes (France),Workday, Inc. (United States),ABB (Switzerland),IFS AB (Sweden).
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Russia is making a mad dash to outrun peak oil demand

Several of the world's largest oil-producing nations have recently made public plans to boost their production capacity. The reason: peak oil demand is looming and countries are determined to make the most of their oil resources while they can. "Everything that can be produced should be produced while there is...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Looking to Break Out

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has gapped higher to kick off the trading session during the trading session on Monday but then turned around to fill the gap only to rocket to the upside. The resistance line of the top of the ascending triangle should send this market higher if we can clear it, opening up the possibility of a move towards the $70 level. The $70 level course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and therefore I think a lot of pressure will show up there. If we can break above there, then it is likely that we could go looking towards the $72.50 level.
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

U.S. Northeast, Eastern Canada Power Supplies Said Ample This Summer

Electricity demand in the Northeast and parts of Eastern Canada this summer is projected to be roughly in line with 2020, with adequate capacity margins and sufficient transmission capability to meet needs, according to a regional power coordinator. In its 2021 reliability assessment, the Northeast Power Coordinating Council Inc. (NPCC)...
Industryjwnenergy.com

Vaccines, oil prices and Husky takeover boost Cenovus outlook, says CEO Alex Pourbaix

The CEO of Cenovus Energy Inc. says he's optimistic that his oil and gas company's second consecutive online annual shareholders meeting webcast on Wednesday will be its last. Alex Pourbaix says the global rollout of vaccines to counteract the COVID-19 pandemic gives him hope that next year's meeting will be held in person, with the possible addition of a simultaneous webcast for out-of-town investors.