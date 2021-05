An overview of programming foundational calculus and statistics behind probability theory in Python. Probability theory is a sect of mathematics that focuses on the interpretations of the likelihood of certain outcomes. The mathematical branch uses axioms to formally measure probability in probable space. Probable space is a name given to sample space that is used to determine likelihood. Given the definition, it is easy to see why probability theory takes a strong hold in experiments and predicting the outcomes of those experiments. Using data and probable space, we can make informed decisions using data based on prior results. Just as well, we can determine analytical correlations that can provide valuable information about the world we live in.