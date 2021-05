A man is in custody after crashing into a business and running away in Santa Rosa. Officials said yesterday that a car chase started in the area of Olive and Hazel Streets yesterday afternoon. The chase reached speeds of up to 70 miles per hour and police had to call off the pursuit. A short time later the suspect vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into a business off of Maple and South E. Street, and the man ran away. Officers located the suspect, later identified as Charles Pettway, and he was treated for minor injuries before being he was arrested.