newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

June Finally Made It To Canada. Now What?

Elite Daily
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three and a half seasons, the impossible has finally happened. When June was least looking for it, a chance at being rescued from Gilead turned up. Moreover, unlike the last three rescues that either failed or June turned down in the past, she actually made it out this time — not like she had much of a choice. Moira wasn’t leaving Gilead without June and that was that. So what will happen to June in Canada now that she’s made it out of Gilead? Let’s run down the big theories.

www.elitedaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Atwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#U N#Cera#Red Center#June#Toronto#Hannah Escaping Gilead#Canadian Soil#Exile#Time#Hulu#Prison#Revenge#Domestic Bliss#Postpartum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
World
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Handmaid’s Tale: What Happened to Janine’s Son Caleb?

Warning: contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 4. “It’s been five years since we had our children torn away from us, an eternity. […] We’ve missed everything. The steps. The smiles. The tragedies…” – June Osborne, The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 3, Episode 10. Janine Lindo, played by...
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Fans Are Convinced Serena Joy Will Be Pregnant in Season 4

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale hasn’t even come out yet and fans have already got one WILD theory, and TBH, it seems kind of believable. Thanks to some not-so-subtle clues in the trailer for the upcoming season (and a couple of other clues elsewhere, which we’ll get to in a second), people are thinking that the infamously childless Serena Joy is somehow pregnant.
TV SeriesElle

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Amanda Brugel on Why Everyone Underestimates Rita

Spoilers for season 4 episode 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale, “Milk” below. When Rita (Amanda Brugel) steps off the plane and into Canada at the end of The Handmaid's Tale season 3, it’s one of the show’s rare moments of relief. Finally, a character who is good and kind—as we slowly but surely come to discover—makes it to safety. But with a two-year stretch before season 4, fans were left wondering: What will Rita do next?
TV SeriesElite Daily

Will June Go To Canada With Moira On 'The Handmaid's Tale'? She May Be Saved

For four seasons, June Osborne has been trapped in Gilead. Every season, it seemed like there was a moment when she would escape, and every season, it didn't happen. From Mayday taking June away at the end of Season 1 to her turning back for Hannah in Season 2 to Season 3's self-sacrifice to let Rita and the children escape, June just hasn't had a lucky break. But here in Chicago in Season 4, with the Canadian border just across the Great Lakes, it seems luck has found her. But will June actually go to Canada with Moira on The Handmaid's Tale?
TV Seriesmyimperfectlife.com

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 4: everything you need to know

Praise be: Handmaid's Tale season 4 is back and it's bringing all of its heart-pumping dystopian drama with it. The action-packed finale of season three of the Hulu hit, which is based on the acclaimed 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, aired all the way back in August 2019—yes, in the B.C. or Before COVID times—and fans have been waiting with Offred-like fury for the show's return ever since.
Theater & Dancethekit.ca

Amanda Brugel’s Hopes for Her Handmaid’s Tale Character

How is Amanda Brugel finding Ontario’s never-ending third lockdown?. “Excruciatingly difficult,” the 43-year-old The Handmaid’s Tale actor says from her home outside Toronto, where she lives with her two sons who are currently doing remote school. “It’s such a radically different pace to what I’ve lived for over a decade. I was on a plane every three, four weeks, and there just isn’t as much of a sense of adventure anymore,” she says, acknowledging that many people are finding it much more challenging for other, much more serious reasons. “We go for walks, and that’s nice, but it’s not the same.”
HealthIdaho8.com

500 made-in-Canada ventilators arrive in India

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (CTV Network) — India has received 500 Canadian-made ventilators from the province of Ontario as the country battles a deadly surge in COVID-19 cases. In a tweet sent Friday, Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for India’s ministry of external affairs said it had received 500 ventilators from Ontario.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Handmaid's Tale - Pigs - Review

The Handmaid’s Tale returned for its fourth season with “Pigs” written by Bruce Miller and directed by Colin Watkinson. The show picks up right where it left off after June (Elisabeth Moss) was shot. I will be reviewing each episode separately – even though they dropped 3/1 or 2/2 depending on where you are watching. My apologies for getting these up a bit late, but it’s never too late to discuss this brilliant show, and we all know what “real” life can be like these days!
Worldwoodworkingnetwork.com

Canada begins collecting duties on upholstered seating made in China and Vietnam

OTTAWA, Ontario – Canada has started collecting provisional duties on upholstered seating products manufactured in China and Vietnam of up to 295.9% and 101.5% respectively following an investigation into unfair pricing by the Canada Border Services Agency (CSBA). The CSBA’s probe was triggered by a complaint filed by Palliser Furniture...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancè's Paul And Karine Are Back In The United States, But What's Next?

Few 90 Day Fiancè couples had a year of ups and downs on the level of what Paul and Karine Staehle went through in 2020 but, after astounding claims the two made against each other in court, they reconciled and moved to Brazil to be closer to her family. Now, in a surprising twist, the couple is back in America, but what exactly does this mean for the couple's future and reality television?
TV & VideosBig Brother 17

Big Brother Canada 9 Finale Recap: The Winner Is…

It’s been a long journey to get to tonight’s Big Brother Canada 9 finale. We’ve had good gameplay, bad gameplay, okay gameplay, and even “what the heck are you doing?” gameplay. Now one of the final three BBCAN9 players will join the winner’s circle. Tychon, Tera, and Breydon have all played unique and win-worthy games. It just comes down to a few more competition wins and the jury casting their vote. It’s going to be one unpredictable Big Brother Canada 9 night, just like we like it.
Public Healthchatnewstoday.ca

Americans get a break on masks. What about Canada? : In The News for May 14

In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what’s on the radar of our editors for the morning of May 14 …. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks outdoors and in most indoor settings,
Industrybioenergy-news.com

Canada is now home to 279 biogas projects

Canada is now home to 279 biogas projects following a decade of ‘rapid growth’, according to recent figures. In its Canadian 2020 Biogas Market Report, the Canadian Biogas Association (CBA) reported that the sector grew by almost 50% between 2011 and 2020. The 279 projects currently operational in the country...
Economythefabricator.com

Made in Canada: additive manufacturing forges ahead despite headwinds

A newly published report from Canada’s Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) evaluates the state of Canada’s additive manufacturing ecosystem and offers recommendations for increasing the adoption of AM technologies countrywide. The report explores the following in detail:. • AM technologies, their advantages, limitations, and applications in key sectors. •...
Public HealthNorth Country Public Radio

Canadians avoid COVID-19 restrictions by crossing border on foot

Canadian are required to follow strict travel requirements due to COVID-19. Flying into Canada results in a federal requirement for a three-day stay quarantined in a hotel that can cost up to $2,000 Canadian per person followed by an additional quarantine at home. Many Canadians have been flying to United...
Economykfgo.com

Canada housing starts fall 19.8% on month in April – CMHC

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian housing starts fell 19.8% in April compared with the previous month on a sharp decline in multiple urban starts, data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Monday. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 268,631 units from a revised 334,759...