newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

This Week’s MLW Underground Online With WarGames Main Event

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s episode of MLW Underground features a WarGames main event between the Extreme Horsemen and the Funkin’ Army, and the livestream is online. You can see the episode below, which is described as follows:. •War Games: The Funkin’ Army vs. The Extreme Horsemen. •J-Cup USA Tournament Match: Sonjay Dutt...

411mania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Funk
Person
Sonjay Dutt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Well#The Sandman#Battleground#Double Cross#Combat#Night Games#War Games#The Funkin Army#Awol#Tune#This Week#Renegades#The Division#Fight#Veteran#Fort Lauderdale#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Army
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBwrestlinginc.com

Name Changes For Jinder Mahal’s New Partners On WWE Main Event

Jinder Mahal made his return to action on today’s WWE Main Event episode, which is now available on Hulu. The Modern Day Maharaja defeated Jeff Hardy in his return match. Mahal is now coming out with two new partners. It was reported after Monday’s WWE Main Event tapings that Jinder came out with both members of Indus Sher from WWE NXT, but that is not the case. Former MLB star Rinku Singh did come out with Jinder, but he is now being called Veer. The other man with Jinder is Dilsher Shanky. He is now being called just Shanky.
WWE411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which features the following lineup:. * Fuego del Sol and Baron Black vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. * Eddie Kingston vs. VSK. * Dean Alexander and Dillon McQueen...
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 131) Review 5.05.21

Well everyone, this is it. The season finale for MLW until July when they’ll be back with more Fusion. I imagine I’ll get a lot of Underground until then (le sigh) but there’s some intrigue coming into this show. Primarily in the form of El Jefe, the mysterious figure behind the Azteca Underground group that’s been throwing money and influence around. Last week Salina de la Renta crossed El Jefe for the last time and was abducted by goons. El Jefe’s identity will almost certainly be revealed tonight (Dario Cueto or riot) to set up the next big arc for MLW. There’s also a rematch for the middleweight title as champion Lio Rush gives former champion Myron Reed his rematch, I kind of expect Reed to go over just because MLW seems to like him. Anyway, let’s get to the action.
WWEPosted by
Forbes

MLW’s Court Bauer Talks Vice TV Deal, WWE Rumors

Court Bauer and MLW have enjoyed a milestone 2021 amid the signing of a new television deal with Vice TV. The promotion recently aired its premiere Vice TV episode on May 1, which featured archival footage. As Vice TV continues to double-down on wrestling content, Bauer is excited about collaborating with the cutting-edge network and its presentation of pro wrestling.
NFL411mania.com

MLW Announces Open Draft, Will Take Place Online

MLW is set to fill the gap between MLW: Fusion seasons with an open draft, teasing new names and more. On tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion, Alicia Atout announced that there will be an open draft that takes place on MLW.com and YouTube. Atout also said that MLW is talking with “free agents, top international wrestlers, and phenomenal prospects.”
WWE411mania.com

Alicia Atout Set to Deliver Breaking News on Tonight’s MLW Fusion

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today confirmed that “Interview Queen” Alicia Atout will have breaking news tonight at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch. With MLW’s season finale...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Dario Cueto Gets New Name In MLW And Azteca Underground

Dario Cueto will take on a new name in MLW. At the end of Wednesday's MLW Fusion it was revealed that Dario Cueto (played by Luis Fernandez-Gil) is El Jefe of Azteca Underground. Cueto sacrificed Salina de la Renta and plans on opening up a new temple. Cueto was the...
WWE411mania.com

Various News: Court Bauer Reveals Achievement For This Week’s MLW Fusion, Ken Shamrock Puts His Kids To Sleep, New Sonya Deville T-Shirt

– In a post on Twitter, Court Bauer noted that this week’s MLW Fusion had the most social media engagement in the company’s history. He wrote: “Thanks you for watching the season finale of #MLWFusion last night. It was the highest social media engagement in @mlw history. I’m not exactly sure what that means but I’m told it’s a good thing. Cool.”
WWEPosted by
Fightful

El Jefe Of Azteca Underground Revealed On MLW Fusion

El Jefe has arrived in MLW and it is indeed Dario Cueto. MLW has teased Azteca Underground's El Jefe for weeks with the promotion being involved with Salina de la Renta and buying Promociones Dorado. Operating out of a temple in California, not much was known about the El Jefe of Azteca Underground, but on Wednesday's MLW Fusion, Dario Cueto revealed himself, saying he would be in Philadelphia for the new MLW season in July.
WWE411mania.com

This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

The Middleweight Title is on the line on this week’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is now up. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:. * World Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (champion) vs. Myron...
WWEcultaholic.com

Report: Zelina Vega Seen At WWE Performance Center

Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) was at the WWE Performance Center earlier today, according to a report from Fightful Select. The former WWE Superstar was at the training facility to film content. What exactly was taped is currently unknown, but the "working plan" is for Vega to return to WWE. Vega...
Combat SportsPosted by
Fightful

New MLW Middleweight Champion Crowned On MLW Fusion

Myron Reed makes history. On Wednesday's MLW Fusion, Myron Reed recaptured the MLW Middleweight Title by defeating Lio Rush. Reed scored the victory with the Captain Crunch followed by the No Cap Splash. Rush hit Reed with everything he had, including Rush Hour and Final Hour, but couldn't put Reed...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Top MLW Star Reportedly Done With The Company, Backstage News On Dario Cueto’s Return

Salina de la Renta is reportedly done with MLW. As noted, last night’s season finale of MLW Fusion ended with the reveal of Azteca Underground’s El Jefe, Dario Cueto. The storylines have had Azteca Underground, ran by Cueto, acquiring de la Renta’s Promociones Dorado, and de la Renta finding herself in trouble with the organization due to recent happenings. Salina was “kidnapped” last week, and her being captured last night by Cueto was said to be her “swan song,” according to PWInsider.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

MLW’s Dario Cueto To Receive New Name – “Cesar Duran”

Former Lucha Underground “owner” Dario Cueto, who made his debut with MLW recently, will be going with a new name. Cueto, using his Lucha Underground persona, made his debut on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion as the secret leader of Azteca Underground. PWInsider reports that Cueto will be going by the name of Cesar Duran in MLW, and there will be a storyline explanation for his name change.
WWE411mania.com

Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:. * Nikki Cross defeated Naomi. * Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet ended in a Double Count Out.