This Week’s MLW Underground Online With WarGames Main Event

Well everyone, this is it. The season finale for MLW until July when they’ll be back with more Fusion. I imagine I’ll get a lot of Underground until then (le sigh) but there’s some intrigue coming into this show. Primarily in the form of El Jefe, the mysterious figure behind the Azteca Underground group that’s been throwing money and influence around. Last week Salina de la Renta crossed El Jefe for the last time and was abducted by goons. El Jefe’s identity will almost certainly be revealed tonight (Dario Cueto or riot) to set up the next big arc for MLW. There’s also a rematch for the middleweight title as champion Lio Rush gives former champion Myron Reed his rematch, I kind of expect Reed to go over just because MLW seems to like him. Anyway, let’s get to the action.