Combat Sports

Tony Khan Says Jon Moxley Will Use Major League Version of ‘Wild Thing’

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Khan says Jon Moxley will continue coming out to “Wild Thing” as he did last week, but will be using a different version. Moxley came out to the classic version recorded by The Troggs on last week’s episode for his IWGP United States Championship match against Yuji Nagata. On Busted Open Radio, Khan revealed that Moxley didn’t know that he’d acquired “Wild Thing” and that Moxley will continue to do use that theme, but with the one recorded for Major League.

