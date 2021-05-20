Rains drench migrants crossing Rio Grande river into United States

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Cameron County in deep south Texas Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas Southwestern Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 153 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edinburg, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Elsa, Progreso, Edcouch, La Villa, Hargill, Faysville, La Blanca, Elsa Public Library, Elsa Police Department, Lyndon B Johnson Elementary School, San Carlos and San Carlos Elementary School. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.