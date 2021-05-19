newsbreak-logo
RJ Bell Gives a Betting Preview of Lakers vs. Warriors

Fox Sports Radio
 20 hours ago

RJ Bell handicaps the highly anticipated play-in game between the Lakers and Warriors. RJ breaks down how why the line has moved so many times ahead of this matchup. RJ dishes out his pick for the game and total, plus Steph Curry prop bets!

