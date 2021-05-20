newsbreak-logo
Elizabeth City council member says deputies retaliating by urinating on his property

By Sharon Johnson
WITN
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City council member says surveillance footage at a funeral home he owns captured a Pasquotank County deputy in uniform urinating on the property. Gabriel Adkins says he believes it was an act of retaliation for joining protests after Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting by deputies.

