On Friday, May 7, 2021, Nathan Hale High School football player, senior Easton Scherer, was voted Statewide Football Player of the Week on WisSports.net. Easton Scherer of West Allis Hale has been selected as the Week 6 Spring Football Player of the Week following a statewide vote on WisSports.net. His big day helped the Huskies to an impressive win over Milwaukee Lutheran. He was chosen from a strong group of nominees in Week 6. A total of 4,302 votes were cast, as Scherer's 1,926 were enough to edge out second place Caden Brunell of Columbus, who tallied 837 votes.