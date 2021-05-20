newsbreak-logo
Judge denies St. Peter's request to delay Dr. Weiner lawsuit

By Phil Drake
Independent Record
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA district court judge on Wednesday denied a request from St. Peter’s Health to delay a lawsuit filed against the hospital by an oncologist who was fired late last year. St. Peter's had previously asked the court to delay the lawsuit until Dr. Thomas Weiner had exhausted the in-house remedies detailed in the hospital's bylaws before turning to the courts. The judge said the administrative process would not adequately address the claims being made.

#Lung Cancer#National Cancer Institute#Trial Court#Wrongful Termination#Criminal Court#Jury Trial#St Peter S Health#Adverse Action Report#Locum#Cancer Treatment Center#Tenen#Sph#Sletten Cancer Institute#Dr Thomas Weiner#Dr Weiner#Dr Tom Weiner#Defendants#Malpractice Claims#Defamation#Court Costs
Lewis And Clark County, MTIndependent Record

Dr. Weiner's May 20 hearing delayed due to another trial

A May 20 court hearing has been continued for a former oncologist for St. Peter’s Health who says he was wrongly fired. Attorneys for Dr. Thomas Weiner and St. Peter's Health said Wednesday that a criminal trial taking place over the same time period has taken priority and that they will meet with the scheduling clerk for Judge Michael Menahan of the 1st Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County to determine another hearing date.