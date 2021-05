State Senator Pete Lee (D-Colorado) has introduced Senate Bill 21-062 with the hopes of managing jail populations, but not all law enforcement officials are on board. The bill would tell police that certain crimes are subject to a summons rather than an arrest. Crimes that would still constitute an arrest are defined in state statute as Class 1, 2, and 3 felonies. These include felonies such as homicide, manslaughter, murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, as well as others.