Phillipsburg OKs no-tax-hike 2021 budget, but not everyone’s happy

Phillipsburg Town Council this week approved a 2021 municipal budget that keeps taxes flat but had some residents wondering at what cost. In an election year, with a majority of seats on the five-member council on the ballot, council members defended the spending plan from critics who fear town services will take a hit. The budget includes the kind of belt-tightening a lot of people have faced during the coronavirus pandemic, council members said, while holding taxes flat for a second straight year -- and bringing in less total revenue than in 2017. Municipal taxes for the average home assessed at $110,901 will total $1,687 in 2021, compared to $1,688 in 2020.