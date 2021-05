WALLOWA COUNTY – Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation is offering scholarships to care workers in Wallowa County. One of the scholarships is the Frances Boyd Burbridge Scholarship. Gene Boyd and his wife Charlene were big supporters of the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation. Gene who recently passed away, help create the Edgar Burbridge and Frances Boyd Burbridge Scholarship, in honor of Gene’s sister Frances, who left a $286,000 estate gift to the foundation in 2018. The Edgar & Frances Boyd Burbridge Scholarship were started in 2018 by Gene Boyd, the brother of Frances. Boyd, a graduate of Enterprise High School, worked with his family to start the scholarship in his sister and brother-in-law’s name.