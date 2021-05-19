'Once you know one child with autism, you only know one child with autism': The connection between autism and wandering

I have never been what you would call a “helicopter mom.” Even when my child was pretty young, I would not hover over her at the playground, fearing every boo boo that might come. Even now that she is older, I am one of those moms who would let you fail if you just refuse to do your own homework. This has never been an issue though because she does it, usually without help, but I do help when occasionally needed of course. However, when it came to things that could be life or death, such as swimming, or getting into things once she could crawl and walk, I constantly worried and hovered. I have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and it causes anxiety. It got severe postpartum — known as postpartum OCD — before I finally realized I had always had it and got some help. Medication, therapy and a lot of other things helped. Once she got old enough to not get into everything, that helped as well.