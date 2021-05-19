newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

'Once you know one child with autism, you only know one child with autism': The connection between autism and wandering

By Quanecia Fraser
KETV.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the article Neb. — Experts say a child with autism may wander off to either get away from something or to get to something. But not every case of autism is the same. That's why parents say that knowing how to prevent situations of wandering can be really difficult. "Once you...

www.ketv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Child#Autism Spectrum#Volunteers#Anxiety#Loud Noises#Parents#Elopement Behaviors#Psy D#Solidarity#Home#Neb#Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Autism
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMySanAntonio

What every parent should know about autism

(BPT) - Shortly after Selena’s son Zamar was born, she noticed that while he loved to play with his magnet blocks and blow bubbles, he wasn’t making eye contact or reacting to the world around him. Selena decided to speak to a friend who recommended having Zamar screened for autism. That hunch proved correct — after a screening and full evaluation, Zamar was diagnosed with autism at 16 months old. The family then went to a local social services organization that was able to connect Zamar with therapies and supports to target his specific needs.
Diseases & Treatmentswaheagle.com

Clarification offered about autism

There were some misleading things in your April 22 article "April is Autism Awareness Month." First, demographics. Autism is not a childhood condition. It's lifelong: you don't grow out of it. You just learn to live with it. One in 54 is the current estimate of the percentage of people who are autistic, not the percent of children currently diagnosed. Most autistics (especially older ones) are not diagnosed. (I was diagnosed in adulthood.) Boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed because almost all studies are about boys, and the stereotype is a white boy who plays with trains. White boys get diagnosed, white girls get ignored, and black and brown children get labeled as having discipline problems.
Brielle, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

$60K Raised To Support New Program For Adults With Autism

MONMOUTH COUNTY – Hundreds of people gathered in Brielle Park for the first Annual 5K Race and 2K Walk to help support an educational program for adults with autism. The Monmouth Ocean Foundation for Children held the event to raise funds for a new project they are working on, the Achieve Academy for Adults with Autism. The Achieve Academy will be a program for those 21 and up with autism to continue their education and offer services such as speech, behavioral, occupational or physical therapy, as well as job training and employment placement in local businesses and organizations.
Winters, CAwintersexpress.com

Local group bringing awareness to autism

April is officially Autism Awareness Month. However, Autos for Autism is a gas-powered nonprofit who works all year long raising money for those living with developmental, cognitive and/or physical disabilities. Essentially, autism spectrum disorder – or ASD – is a lifelong disability that can impact everything from one’s behavior and...
KidsPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Ways To Stay Connected With Your Child When You Can’t Be There

Parenting, it seems, has become more difficult with all of the additional demands on our time. Most of the companies we work for pride themselves are taking up as much of our time as they can. They say they don't want to, but they do. This means that more working parents are trying to find new and creative ways to spend time with their kids, and even grandkids than they ever have before.
Mental Healthsnntv.com

What Autism Spectrum Therapy is Best for my Child?

Originally Posted On: Autism Spectrum Therapy for Your Child – Ally Pediatric Therapy. Creating a strong environment of education and emotional support is one of the most important aspects of being an ally to your child with autism. We always want to provide them with the best resources and opportunities to live a full life, and it starts with empowering them through the best autism spectrum therapy practices.
KidsPosted by
TheMighty

Does My Daughter Have ADHD?

When you think about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), your natural tendency may be to envision a little boy who falls out of his seat at school, or who asks a ton of questions while his teacher is presenting a lesson. You may even imagine a teenage boy who is lost in his thoughts during math class and misses the lesson, and then doesn’t know how to complete his homework. But ADHD doesn’t just affect boys; it also affects girls, and it’s not always that easy to spot. In fact, it’s very easy to miss.
Kidshealthcanal.com

7 Best Online Therapy For Kids, Teens & Adolescent 2021

Kids, teens, and adolescents might need counseling for various reasons. Problems in school, bullying, family issues, health problems[1] can take a serious toll on their mental health. The current COVID 19 situation has made things worse particularly for the younger generation. The restrictions – staying home all day long, not...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TheMighty

What to Know If You’re a New Mama Worried About Your Child Dying

I have never been what you would call a “helicopter mom.” Even when my child was pretty young, I would not hover over her at the playground, fearing every boo boo that might come. Even now that she is older, I am one of those moms who would let you fail if you just refuse to do your own homework. This has never been an issue though because she does it, usually without help, but I do help when occasionally needed of course. However, when it came to things that could be life or death, such as swimming, or getting into things once she could crawl and walk, I constantly worried and hovered. I have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and it causes anxiety. It got severe postpartum — known as postpartum OCD — before I finally realized I had always had it and got some help. Medication, therapy and a lot of other things helped. Once she got old enough to not get into everything, that helped as well.
KidsWESH

What you should know before taking your child to get vaccinated

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Aftab Khan says there’s roughly 16 million Americans that fall into the newest category eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccines: 12 to 15 year-olds, but before taking them to get their shots, there’s a few things you should know. First, he says...
Healthtricountyindependent.com

Marking Autism Awareness Month

It’s April and while the weather may be changing, that is not the only sign of spring you will see in your community this month! You may have noticed some of members of your local community outside hanging blue ribbons around town. This can only mean that it’s Autism Awareness...
Kidsromper.com

What To Do & Say When Your Child Says They Hate School

Compulsory schooling in almost every state goes until age 16. That means that for 12 years it’s expected a child will show up and get an education. But no one said they had to be happy about it. The hard truth is that there are days when school might feel like a drag. But what should you do when your kid says they hate school?
Mental HealthGrazia

Thing You Only Know If You’re In Recovery From A Mental Illness

Treading the line between not stigmatising mental ill health (after all, one in four of us will experience a diagnoseable mental health issue every single year, which is about half of us over the course of a lifetime) but not glamorising it either is one of the most important aspects of my job. Over the almost-thirteen years I’ve spent touring schools, colleges and events throughout the world speaking about mental health and related issues like body image, I’m not afraid to say I haven’t walked that tightrope particularly well, in the past.
Relationshipsceoworld.biz

Five Helpful Tips for CEO’s Raising a Child with Autism this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is this weekend and being a mom can be the hardest job in the world, especially as you are juggling your personal and professional life as a CEO. However, as a new mom being told that your child will be born autistic, your world will change. Autism moms and special needs mothers in general may just be the hardest working moms in this world.
KidsFosters Daily Democrat

Could social bubbles and learning pods help our kids recover socially from the pandemic?

This story is being provided for free as part of a series on childcare during the COVID pandemic, powered by the Solutions Journalism Network and dedicated to delivering solution-oriented stories about problems our community is facing. Younger children have historically taken major developmental cues from their older peers. Perhaps something...