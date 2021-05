SUNDRE — Before the local soccer season even got a chance to start, organizers felt there was little choice but to cancel it in light of the circumstances. Prior to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increasing again along with a surge in variants, ushering in the pandemic’s third and potentially worst wave in Alberta, restrictions were earlier in April widely anticipated to be relaxed, and the Sundre Soccer Club at the time remained reserved in the hope there might yet be a chance to salvage the season in some fashion, even if that meant delivering a different-than-usual approach.