Tigers' Turnbull goes from baseball's biggest loser to no-hit wonder
Detroit Tigers’ right-hander Spencer Turnbull has gone from baseball’s biggest loser to its latest no-hit wonder. The 28-year-old Turnbull topped Major League baseball with 17 losses in his first full season in 2019. This year, his season was delayed after ending up on the COVID-19 list, but on Tuesday Turnbull joined a very exclusive club by becoming just the sixth pitcher in the club’s 120-year history to throw a no-hitter.www.mitchelladvocate.com