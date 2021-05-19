Tigers' Turnbull goes from baseball's biggest loser to no-hit wonder

Turnbull (2-2) allowed just one run across 6.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Royals. He gave up six hits and a walk while striking out seven. Turnbull set a new season high in strikeouts and delivered his best all-around start of the year. After a solid 2020 campaign (3.97 ERA across 56.2 innings), the righty is once again posting steady if not spectacular numbers, as he now has a 3.91 ERA and 22 strikeouts across 25.1 innings. He's unlikely to pick up a ton of wins on a struggling Detroit squad, and his strikeout totals don't jump off the page, but Turnbull can be a useful fantasy asset. He lines up to make his next start Tuesday against the Mariners.