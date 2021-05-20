newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Marcos, CA

North County adult day health center reopens doors to seniors after more than a year

By Lauren J. Mapp
sandiegouniontribune.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGary and Mary West PACE in San Marcos eases feelings of loneliness caused by pandemic. After being closed for 14 months, Gary and Mary West PACE in San Marcos re-opened the doors of its adult day health center Tuesday for a small cohort of 30 fully vaccinated members. Throughout the...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
San Marcos, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Oceanside, CA
Government
San Marcos, CA
Government
City
San Marcos, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Center#Veteran#Medicare#Physical Health#Community Health Services#Home Health#Medical School#Home School#U S Adults#Medi Cal#Community Outreach#Covid#U S Army#North County#Pace Support Seniors#Doors#Low Income Adults#Caregivers#Medical Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Related
San Diego, CAkusi.com

San Diego County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Low-income renters throughout the San Diego region who have experienced COVID-19-related loss of income will be able to apply for additional rental and utility assistance grants. San Diego County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by more than $100 million in state and federal monies, is intended...
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
Carlsbad, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

North County School News, May 16

The Youth Enrichment Services (YES) meeting presents the Carlsbad High School C3 Carlsbad Clean Up Crew at its monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Carlsbad Clean Up Crew is a youth-led organization dedicated to sustainability and advocating it in our local cities. Learn more about them at bit.ly/3eLljmB. Join the meeting with this link: meet.google.com/oed-oamv-auu. YES aims to help create a positive environment and safety net for young people in Carlsbad and the surrounding community by collaborating with other youth-oriented agencies and organizations. Meetings are open to all. Email reshelman@carlsbadusd.net.
Del Mar, CAkusi.com

SANDAG begins next phase Of Del Mar bluff emergency repairs

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The next phase of emergency repairs began Monday morning on the Del Mar Bluffs, where a bluff collapse occurred in late February, according to the San Diego Association of Governments. During this phase of construction, crews will clear vegetation, remove debris, grade sections of the bluffs...
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

East County Happenings, May 16

School boards: La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Santee School District, 7 p.m. Tuesday. La Mesa and Helix Charter High School join the County of San Diego, Champions for Health and the Philippine Nurses Association of San Diego for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Helix Charter High School parking lot, 7323 University Ave., La Mesa. Vaccines are provided free by the county, Champions for Health, and the Philippine Nurses Association. Eligible persons aged 16 and older must make appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. For those age 18 and older, walks-ins are welcome based on availability of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. Second-dose appointments will be made the same day, depending on the vaccine received. ADA in-car appointments will also be available for those who require assistance. Call (619) 667-1322 from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday to make an appointment, or visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/covid19.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Oceanside, CAdelmartimes.net

Rotarians At Work Day brings together Del Mar-Solana Beach and Oceanside Rotarians to help nonprofit Lived Experiences

Rotarians At Work Day takes place the last Saturday in April every year since its inception in 2006 by two Rotary Districts (one in the U.S. and one in Mexico). Rotary Clubs throughout the world identify hands-on projects to help in their local communities on this day. This year the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary held its second blood drive a week earlier in honor of RAW Day and then on the 24th helped at the Oceanside Rotary’s Food Drive and Bingo to gather food and cash donations for Lived Experiences.
San Marcos, CAkusi.com

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones preview of State of the City

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – This year’s theme for San Marco’s State of the City is resilience and innovation, according to Mayor Rebecca Jones. It will be pre-recorded virtual presentation from 11 a.m.-noon on May 19. In addition to the State of the City Address, the virtual event will feature a...
San Diego County, CAKPBS

San Diego County Reports 108 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

San Diego County public health officials have reported 108 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 279,098 and the death toll to 3,742. A total of 130 people were hospitalized according to Sunday's report. There were 39 patients reported Sunday in intensive care units. There are 44 available, staffed ICU beds in the county.
San Diego, CACoast News

Switchfoot Foundation, Feeding San Diego hold free food distribution

SAN MARCOS — Feeding San Diego and Switchfoot Bro-Am Foundation will come together to help the local community by handing out free food on May 15 at California State University-San Marcos. In preparation for the virtual live-stream event happening next month, several Switchfoot band members plus more than 30 of...
Imperial Beach, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Painting a city of kindness, one mural at a time

Imperial Beach artwork is in support of a nationwide movement. Imperial Beach has vowed to become a city of kindness and it hopes to engage the community in its campaign with five, diverse murals residents might already have spotted in recent days. Veterans Park features a mural with colorful flowers...
Encinitas, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Electric bike share program coming to Encinitas

A bike share program featuring easy-to-use Electra bikes is poised to launch in Encinitas this fall and could later expand to other North County cities. BCycle L.L.C., a subsidiary of the Trek bicycle company, won contract approval last week from the Encinitas City Council to start a one-year, pilot project. It’ll replace a previous plan for a regional bike share program operated by Gotcha Ride, which was terminated by Gotcha amid the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Oceanside Times

These Oceanside companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service 2. Paid Training Entry Level Customer Service Sales Associate! 3. Customer Service-Appointment Setter-No Experience 4. Entry Level Appointment Setter 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Free Exclusive TV Leads Earn $150k+ A Yr
San Diego County, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Rabbits and rodents peak

Rabbit and Rodent population is peaking in the canyons and hillsides of coastal San Diego County. In many neighborhoods, car headlights illuminate the rear ends of scampering cottontail rabbits making raids on succulent garden vegetation. On the fringes of suburbia, sleek coyotes are sometimes spotted slinking about in pursuit of rodents and rabbits, or easier-to-catch fare — house cats.