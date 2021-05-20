newsbreak-logo
'It feels like we're in a nightmare': Family of mother of 4 killed in Phoenix seeking answers

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the article30-year-old Shavone Robinson was found dead in her Phoenix apartment on Monday. The mother of four had obvious signs of trauma. Her family is seeking answers.

WRAL News

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
PD: Phoenix man rams girlfriend's vehicle, leaves kids inside burning car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after police say he rammed his girlfriend's car with his kids inside it and ran after it caught fire. According to court documents, on Friday around 8 a.m., 34-year-old Bryan Swanson got into a fight with his girlfriend while they were both driving separate vehicles in the area of 25th and Peoria avenues. Swanson's three children, ages 7, 4 years old and 11 months old, were in the car with Swanson's girlfriend. Records show that while the couple was yelling at each other, two City of Phoenix employees were nearby working.
Donations needed for Phoenix teen after liver transplant

A Phoenix family is asking for donations after their teenage daughter underwent successful liver transplant surgery in March. The teen, Avery Morkert, is a Phoenix resident who received a life-saving liver transplant March 17 at Phoenix Children’s Hospital after being diagnosed with Auto Immune Hepatitis. According to the Children’s Organ...
Arizona sheriff’s immigration patrols to cost public $200M

PHOENIX (AP) — The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols in metro Phoenix a decade ago are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday that provides $31 million for the cost of...
Arizona Finds 468 New COVID-19 Cases but No New Deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 468 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 deviated little from the last few days at 594....
Chino Bandido opening food truck until new location is ready

After more than 30 years, Chino Bandido has closed its original location. As the restaurant puts the finishing touches on its new Phoenix location near Bell Road and 7th Avenue, a food truck will be set up outside the restaurant, serving Chino Bandido fanatics their favorite dishes. FOX 10's Ty Brennan has the details.
22 people rescued mid-ride on Phoenix roller coaster

PHOENIX (KNXV) -- More than 20 people became stuck on a Phoenix-area roller coaster mid-ride over the weekend. Firefighters rescued 22 people after the passenger portion became stuck about 20 feet up. They were at Castles N' Coasters Saturday evening. The “Desert Storm” coaster was stuck in a nearly horizontal...
12 News

Search underway for man who disappeared at Saguaro Lake

MESA, Ariz. — Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are conducting a search at Saguaro Lake in Mesa after a man dove into the water and never resurfaced. When deputies responded to the Dive Rock area of the lake around 3 p.m., they were unable to locate the man, officials said. A...
Crews battle White Tank Fire in Maricopa County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with Arizona State Forestry are fighting a new fire burning west of Surprise. The White Tank Fire is mapped at around 80 acres, according to a tweet and is burning on state trust land. This story will be updated as more information becomes...
Man accused in Chandler officer’s death indicted on 28 felony counts

A Maricopa County Grand Jury on May 12 indicted the man accused of fatally injuring a Chandler police officer and critically injuring a Gilbert police officer after leading several law-enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase April 29 from Eloy to Gilbert that involved gunfire. Jonathon J. Altland Jr., 25, of...
Arizona Mirror

The say their landlord ignored them and retaliated against them. Now they’re suing.

Marc Collymore and Ashley Abrams moved to Tempe from Austin, Texas, to be closer to the Mayo Clinic for Collymore’s medical needs, but over the course of several months they would spend more time fighting their landlord than his health issues. The couple moved into an apartment managed by The Robinson Family Group in Tempe […] The post The say their landlord ignored them and retaliated against them. Now they’re suing. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.