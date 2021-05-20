Special Weather Statement issued for Estancia Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .A mixture of wet-dry showers and thunderstorms from Friday will set the stage for potential fire starts today as strong westerly winds increase with very low humidity and unstable conditions. Several hours of critical fire weather conditions are most likely along and east of the central mountain chain into eastern NM. A cold front will move into the region tonight and alleviate fire weather concerns. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...All areas below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph west of the central mountain chain and 25 to 35 mph east of the central mountain chain. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.