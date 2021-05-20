newsbreak-logo
Bernalillo County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Estancia Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 18:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Estancia Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN VALENCIA BERNALILLO AND WEST CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 611 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Meadow Lake, or 12 miles northeast of Los Lunas, moving southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Torreon, Tajique, Meadow Lake and Manzano.

alerts.weather.gov
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico West Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding is expected along Camino Los Abuelos, General Goodwin Road, and State Road 14. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Eldorado At Santa Fe, La Cienega, Cerrillos Hills State Park, Los Cerrillos, La Bajada, Galisteo and Pena Blanca. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Santa Fe County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 115 PM MDT. * At 1215 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Los Cerrillos, or 17 miles south of Santa Fe, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southern Santa Fe, Eldorado At Santa Fe, Cerrillos Hills State Park, La Cienega, Galisteo, Los Cerrillos, Madrid, Lamy and Canada De Los Alamos. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 268 and 290. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 284 and 290. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL AND WEST CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM MDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.
US News and World Report

Santa Fe Schools Shelter in Place Due to Weather Warning

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe Public Schools are sheltering in place after a warning of severe weather. The shelter-in-place order went out around 1:40 p.m. Monday as thunder, rain and hail pummeled the area, district spokesman Cody Dynarski said in a text message. The district is not aware...
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways, especially Interstate 25. Patchy blowing dust may reduce visibility below 3 miles at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur below Tijeras Canyon.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return today for much of central and western NM as an upper level storm system moves north of the region. Strong southwest winds with 5 to 10 hours of single digit humidity and high Haines will lead to widespread critical conditions across the Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, middle Rio Grande Valley, and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas mountains. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, and middle Rio Grande Valley this afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5-9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bernalillo, Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Bernalillo; Sandoval A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN SANDOVAL AND BERNALILLO COUNTIES At 156 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near South Valley, or near Albuquerque, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Albuquerque, southwestern Rio Rancho, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Paradise Hills, South Valley, Cabezon and North Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 137 and 162. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 212 and 228. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Curry County, NMweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Curry County, Eastern San Miguel County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Curry County; Eastern San Miguel County; Estancia Valley; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Northeast Highlands; Quay County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, Curry County, Guadalupe County, Quay County, Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .A mixture of wet-dry showers and thunderstorms from Friday will set the stage for potential fire starts today as strong westerly winds increase with very low humidity and unstable conditions. Several hours of critical fire weather conditions are most likely along and east of the central mountain chain into eastern NM. A cold front will move into the region tonight and alleviate fire weather concerns. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...All areas below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph west of the central mountain chain and 25 to 35 mph east of the central mountain chain. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Guadalupe County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Eastern San Miguel County, Guadalupe County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-03 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Central Highlands; Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County; Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND NORTHWESTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MDT At 117 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Villanueva State Park, or 25 miles south of Las Vegas, moving northeast at 25 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Las Vegas, Romeroville, Villanueva, Tecolote, Villanueva State Park, Chapelle, Sena, San Agustin, Los Montoyas and Tecolotito. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 327 and 354. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 1 and 12.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Highlands; Southwest Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Lower Rio Grande Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Highlands, Upper Tularosa Valley, Southwest Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, West Central Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...From Noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Lincoln County, Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Lincoln County, Lower Rio Grande Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains, Upper Tularosa Valley, Southwest Chaves County and Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon to 10 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down.