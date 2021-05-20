Special Weather Statement issued for Estancia Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 18:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Estancia Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN VALENCIA BERNALILLO AND WEST CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 611 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Meadow Lake, or 12 miles northeast of Los Lunas, moving southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Torreon, Tajique, Meadow Lake and Manzano.alerts.weather.gov