Today, Amazon released new plans for its proposed second phase of construction at its HQ2 site in Arlington. This second phase will be built on the 2.5-acre PenPlace campus. The images, which were designed by the architecture firm NBBJ, focus on open and pedestrian-friendly spaces. One of the new renderings depicts something called a “Forest Plaza,” which will be located at the base of the Helix, the swirly tower that will be the focal point of HQ2. In said “Forest Plaza,” Amazonians will be able to find “forest rooms for communal gatherings” and “a cascading water feature that creates a cooling microclimate for all to enjoy.”